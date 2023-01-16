We are listing out some new products that will give you right start for your make up

The backbone of any makeup look is to start out by smoothing out lines, wrinkles, or blemishes before moving to add some shades. Enhance the way you look with these newly launched makeup products by brands like Sugar and Plum. We curate a list of creams and concealers that will help you achieve a flawless look.

Whip up

Sugar introduces a new range of lip colours crafted from vegan and cruelty-free products

— The Mousse Mousse Mask Proof Lip Cream. Whipped to make the cream airy-light, the 100% transfer-proof lip cream promises a matte finish and also hydrates your lips. The product comes in eight shades including Backlit Nude (Nude Peach), Red Square (Bright Pink-toned Red) and Water Lillies (Cool-tone Mauve Pink). Rs 599. Available online and in stores.





Light as air

This new Soft Blend Weightless Foundation by Plum is a non-sticky and hydrating foundation that promises a soft-matte base for your makeup. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, coconut water extract, willow bark extract and vitamin E, the lightweight product comes in seven shades and is free from parabens, talc and phthalates. Rs 699 upwards. Available online and in stores.

That’s the spot

Kaya’s revamped, Spot on Spot Gone, spot corrector, now comes with a new formula which includes an increased amount of salicylic acid. The new formula promises to be more effective against stubborn acne spots and is best suited for dry skin. Rs 750. Available online and in stores.