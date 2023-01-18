Jimmy Choo’s The Shaan Capsule Collection hits stores, now

Jimmy Choo needs no new introduction when it comes to the epitome of luxe fashion. The global brand has now launched a special, limited-edition capsule collection named The Shaan Capsule Collection exclusive to India. Launched last month and debuted by Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, this edit is expected to hit all Jimmy Choo stores by the end of January.

The edit brings together high-octane glamour with the confident, playful, and daring spirit of the London-based brand through a range of evening shoes and bags. Displaying a vibrant range of luxurious colours and finishes, this edit is a perfect choice for this season.

To talk about a few much-anticipated fashion items from this collection, there’s Azia- the ultimate barely there sandal range along with Anise- a new-edge wedge silhouette shoe. Both styles are available in options like gold, pink metallic leather, and delicate gold glitter. The classic Love pump too has been amplified with a new take complete with a striking mesh and degraded gold glitter finish.

Moving on to the handbags, their signature style Bon Bon will be available in both Metallic Pink Leather and hand-placed gold Swarovski crystals. A clutch named Bonny will be available too in gold and red options, remastered with an all-over sequin finish. We suggest you pair up the opulent accessories with an after-dark ensemble to attract all the eyes to you.

Price on Request