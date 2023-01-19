Corneliani's winter collection is smart and all about cashmere

Corneliani’s fall-winter collection for men is a real treat for the eyes with a soft palette and a classy range of outfits for cold days. The edit flaunts a wide range of classic coats made from high-quality fabrics like wool and cashmere.

Their wool and cashmere 3-button blue coat is created as outerwear for formal looks that can also be worn over a jumper for a casual look. We also love their double-sided wool peacoat in grey in a classic wide and sporty silhouette that is easy to wear. Made entirely from the finest grey wool, this garment is characteristically fully reversible.

Double-breasted wool coat in blue with gilet by Corneliani

The double-breasted wool coat in blue with gilet is made from fine wool and features a detachable chest piece. It can be worn over a suit for a formal look, or over trousers and jumpers for a casual look.

Wool and cashmere car coat in brown

Also, the wool and cashmere car coat in brown is inspired by clean and elegant lines, combined with exquisite fabrics, like wool and cashmere.

Price on request. Available online and at the Delhi store.