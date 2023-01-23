Ted Ferde’s latest holiday wear, Reflect is perfect to pair with your travel partner

The season of love will be soon upon us as Valentine's week approaches. For those planning a vacation with your loved ones, Ted Ferde has come up with their latest holiday edit, Reflect. The Western wear label has a slew of slit maxi dresses, crop tops, amber jackets, trench coats, ribbed shirts, handbags and accessories such as totes, clutches and scrunchies to give a snazzy spin to your closet. The ensembles are easy to carry and pack, high on comfort and low on maintenance, making for a fuss-free collection.

Those aware of the label’s design sensibilities know that their fashion is a nod to crafting a picture-perfect leisure wardrobe. Be it beaches, eco walks, a city tour or a museum date, their edits promise impeccable tailoring with fine fabrics attuned to the taste of the young and snazzy.

Rishika Jain, founder, Ted Ferde tells us why she conceptualised the label, “We think there's a huge gap in the market for comfortable wear for our travelling. It's next to impossible to find good curation for our travel wardrobe and that's exactly what Reflect is all about. Each of the collections are designed to offer the comfiest, most delightful escape for both men and women. Whether it's a day at the beach, a meal out in nature, or a walk in the city, you can wear them anywhere.”

The collection has an array of pieces that work from daytime to night wear. They come in a mood-boosting colour palette of mustard, reds, blues, green, lilac and more. Rishika adds on the inspiration for Reflect, “The universe is sending you a sign, to not give up but to slow down, to reflect on everything you have, listen to what your mind and body needs, but also your heart. It’s time to 'reflect' on what matters to you most. With that spirit, we wanted to bring a series of fun relaxed silhouettes, striking prints and free flow material that invite you to look at yourself from a different perspective.”

The pieces from the collection have traces of travels with motifs borrowed from travel photography. “A lot of artworks for our prints have been derived from the scribbling we have done while travelling. We have taken a few motifs from our travel photography,” Rishika adds.

E-mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada