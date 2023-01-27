Couturier Ankita Khurana's label Coeur has come up with a vibrant SS edit African Tribe

Famous for its aesthetic weightless festive outfits Coeur by Ankita's Spring-Summer African Tribe collection is a carousal of colours, vibrant prints and smart silhouettes. “African Tribe is an impactful bold and boisterous collection inspired by the culture of African natives -- their paintings and dance forms. It’s best suited for the savage boss ladies who might fall down, slow down but never stop. The bold quirky colors represent the women of today who think out of the box and are not afraid to go out there and achieve their dreams," tells Ankita Khurana, the couturier behind the label known for its out-of-the-box silhouettes that are effortlessly minimal.

African Tribe collection

The latest range of summer outfits represents the tribes of Africa and hence the colours used are very quirky, strong and bold like cyan green, black, hot pink, orange, lime green and various tones of red. The silhouettes are bold and include bomber sets, off-shoulder drapes, drape structured skirts along with simple tunic pants, shirts and dhotis.

African Tribe collection

Ankita has offered a buffet of interesting designs in this edit. "We have Indian tunics, pants, dhotis which can be worn anywhere, right from a small ritual at home to small dinner gatherings to kitty parties. We also have some structured drape skirts and shirts which can be included in your party, brunch and lunch wardrobes," she says.

As a designer, just being around new fabrics and designs keeps Ankita motivated each and every day and she loves playing with prints, fabrics and embroideries. And Ankita feels that when it comes to millennials, they cannot be generalised.

African Tribe collection

"There are a few who are very fashionable and believe in fast fashion that's also cost-effective. And there is another section of millennials, that makes more aware and conscious choices and believes in repeating their outfits by styling them differently each time," she observes.

This summer Ankita feels will be all about a lot of easy breezy silhouettes, oversized kaftans, shirts and tunics. Bold colours will be around for at least a year more.

Currently, Ankita is busy working on a new collection that will be more subtle and soothing prints.

Price on request. Available on coeurstyle.in