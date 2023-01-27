Hyderabadi designer Kavitha Gutta's latest drop Veda is a vivacious dance of heritage weaves 

'Be unapologetically you'. That is the message from the latest campaign shoot of Hyderabadi designer Kavitha Gutta’s new collection Veda — The Dance Of The Weaves. Known for working with heritage weaves of India, the designer has culminated her passion for crafts into this latest drop that comprises elegant saris crafted from age-old weaves like Benarasi, Jamdani, Kanjeevaram and more. The simple yet regal bridal wear collection channels the inner goddess of the woman.

Sari from Veda edit

Occasion wear pieces

Telling us about the inspiration behind the collection, she shares, “The idea behind this collection is to evoke the power that makes a woman feel majestic and beautiful, inside out. The edit is inspired by simple things — gentle breeze at the river bed, fragrance of flowers at a wedding and the simplicity of age-old weaves. It represents grace in plainness and in being you. It also denotes knowledge and wisdom. Our hand-weaved saris are made to be loved and passed on over generations as an heirloom!”

Sari from edit

Opulent weaves

The collection presents a wide array of weaves in resplendent shades of baby pink, Indian red, yellow, tangerine, maroon and more. Telling us about the exuberant colour scheme, Kavitha shares, “As we are into bridal wear, we wanted to make it eye-catching and opted for a bright and unique combination of colours. Red has been the colour that’s adorned for generations by Indian brides as it symbolises love, passion and strength. We have saris in pink too that symbolises love, devotion and elegance. Similarly, different shades allude to different meanings in the edit.”

Feminine allure

Resplendent weaves

The collection’s saris are adorned with embroideries like zari and ornate motifs like laksha buttis. Some, such as a mehendi colour Ektara weave sari are embellished with meenakari work and breathe a vintage elegance, while other pieces such as a hand-woven Benarasi zari jamdani sari are loved for their heirloom value. Sharing about her design process, Kavitha says, “The designs and motifs depicted on saris serve dual purpose of adding aesthetic appeal and complimenting functionality. They are inspired by the Chola temples and their architectural allure that represent the incredible cultural heritage of India.”

A vision in Veda

Speaking of heritage, Kavitha chose an intriguing location for the shoot — Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple in Ammapally Narkhoda of Shamshabad. The temple’s medieval-era architecture with a stone-carved gopuram honouring the Hindu deity Vishnu goes seamlessly well with the theme of the collection that adulates innate feminine power. Kavitha’s love for antiques, heritage structures and age-old crafts truly made Veda a canvas of art and design. She tells us how the edit accentuates the attractiveness of a woman, “Our design core is to show the beauty of modern women that comes out best in hand-made weaves, embroideries and contrasting colours. Veda is all about that. Thematically, it is like a strong force that holds things in place. At the same time, it’s a gentle soul that comforts her (the wearer)! It captures a woman’s fierce yet soft demeanour.”

