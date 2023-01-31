These newly launched products will take care of all your bare-face needs

Our skin requires attention all around the year and who doesn’t like updating their skin care products from time to time? This week we take a look at five newly launched products that will not only tend to your skin needs but also nourish it from within.

Serum Love

Serein by Dr Ayesha is a curated skin care brand that crafts products with medical aesthetics and cosmetic components tailored to the demands of Indian skin types. Their Niacinamide 10% serum with tranexamic acid is almost an elixir for your skin as it protects the skin from harmful chemicals and elements. It treats dark spots, acne, inflammation and fine lines and only a tiny amount works wonders on the skin.

Price: Rs. 1200

Where: serein.in

Prime Time

Plum needs no new introduction when it comes to skin care and make up products. If you are a big fan of minimalism and like to do a proper prep before applying any makeup on your skin. We suggest you try your hands on their weightless, pore minimizing primer that gives you the perfect canvas to start your makeup. It also helps your makeup stay put throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 525 for 30ml

Where: plumgoodness.com

Set the Base

Internationally revered beauty and wellness brand Anastasia Beverly Hills has introduced a Magic Touch Concealer that corrects, brightens and blurs while concealing dark spots simultaneously. The end finish is luminous due to its light-reflecting components that neutralize imperfections. It also creates a soft-focus effect with a natural finish.

Price: Rs. 3200

Available on: Sephora, Nykaa, Boddess and Anastasia Beverly Hills stores

Berry Drops

Faces Canada is known widely for its pocket friendly yet quality make up products and now they have introduced a host of beneficial serums for everyone looking to take care of their skin without burning a hole in their pockets. Their Youthful Radiance Serum Blueberry is a magical biphasic serum that intensifies the skin’s natural glow and elasticity.

Price: Rs. 549

Where: facescanada.com

Avo Shield

Face masks are a go-to product in almost everyone’s skincare routine. Elinor has introduced an Avocado Face Mask that is nourishing and anti-acne at the same time. It moisturises the skin while simultaneously keeping it oil-free all day. The king element in this mask without any doubt is the avocado which improves elasticity and reduces roughness while aqua provides hydration. It is also enriched with almond oil that helps heal sun-damaged skin.

Price: Rs. 1148 for 100gm

Where: buyelinor.com