Fashion designer Divya Aggarwal’s latest collection embraces the spirit of the ocean

Most of us are inherently drawn to the mystery of the ocean. Its deep blue hues, boundless expanse, and fathomless depth often leave us in a realm of wonder and enchantment. It is in moments like these, we contemplate and ultimately, find solace. If you are a water baby, fashion designer Divya Aggarwal’s latest summer collection — Cordelia — is surely going to trigger your interest.

Divya believes in celebrating the rich heritage of Indian wear while infusing a touch of contemporary flair. Her brand focuses on bringing tranquility to the wearer through its voguish couture designs, breezy silhouettes, refreshing motifs, and exquisite embellishments.

Ensembles from the collection

Telling us about the new edit, Divya says, “It is inspired by the essence of Cordelia, meaning ‘heart’ and ‘daughter of the sea.’ The collection unveils a harmonious blend of ethereal aesthetics and timeless designs. Embracing the spirit of the ocean and the depth of emotions, Cordelia encapsulates the allure of summer with its vibrant colours, flowing silhouettes, and exquisite craftsmanship.”

The ocean-themed luxury couture collection exudes an innate sense of femininity as well as modern sensibilities with its elaborative embroidery, versatile silhouettes, and refined ocean-neutral tones. The collection includes knotted drape skirts, ruffle saris, lehenga sets, and the flair of printed sharara sets. The ensembles are enhanced by pearls, traditional threadworks, sequins ornamentations, and signatory prints. These various design elements are a representation of surreal coral reefs, the spectacle of deeper seaweeds, shimmering gills and scales, and sea dwellers’ watery tales.

Zoey jacket set

For Cordelia, Divya used lightweight organza, printed chiffon, heavy satin, silk blend, printed georgette, embroidered mesh, elastane satin, and wrinkle chiffon satin. As far as the colour palette is concerned, she gave preference to crimson red, purple, ivory, yellow, wine shade, navy blue, and black colours.

Some standout pieces from this collection include the Rumi Cape Set, Kairi Sari Set, and Ariel Sari Set. The designer tells us, “What sets The Rumi Cape Set apart is the impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. The knotted drape skirt adds a touch of elegance to the whole outfit, showcasing the skill and artistry of our designer, team experts, and artisans.” The Kairi Sari Set features intricate embroidery with pearl ornaments on a short neck cape. Also, the fluidity of the drape ruffle sari bring out the classic splendour as well as modernised gracefulness.

Ruffled sari

Cordelia evokes a spectrum of emotions. Divya says, “The collection aims at empowering women and making them feel powerful in their own unique way. Each luminous silhouette and meticulously crafted drape serve as a vessel, transporting wearers into an ethereal realm where they can feel intimately connected to the depths of the ocean. Whether it’s a glamorous cocktail party, vibrant mehendi, haldi function, or elegant bridesmaid’s outfits, you can always wear these outfits for a wide range of celebrations and ceremonial occasions.

Rs 36,000 onwards.

Available online and in studio.

