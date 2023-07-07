House of KaSa unveils new bijouterie collection as the popularity of lab-grown diamonds soar

Lab-grown diamonds are shining brighter than ever since PM Narendra Modi gifted a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden, on his recent visit to America. At home, brands like House of KaSa, specialising in sustainable lab-grown diamond jewellery, are stealing the limelight. The bijouterie brand helmed by brothers Karamjyot and Sarabjyot Chawla has unveiled their new summer collection with lab-grown diamond pieces delicately fashioned in 14K white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold.

Lab-grown diamond studs

The edit boasts an array of chains, pendants and rings in captivating cuts like the classic marquis, pear shape, emerald cut and more. We speak to Karamjyot begins by decoding the mystery around lab-grown diamonds, “They are essentially diamonds that are grown in a laboratory but are identical to natural diamonds as they share the same chemical, optical and physical properties and shine as well. Lab-grown diamonds are formed through chemical vapour deposition (CVD). Clarity and colour variants occur both in natural and lab-grown diamonds; however, the latter have fewer imperfections as compared to natural diamonds. And most of all, they are easy on the wallet!”

Pendant

Their new drop presents dainty ornaments that are versatile and minimalist. From people’s favourite Irene flower earrings to Tennis bracelets — the pieces can go with for mal, casual and evening wear. The pieces exude minimalism as it’s the ‘it’ trend, “When one thinks about summer, they think about travel, beaches and a relaxing atmosphere and we wanted our jewellery to match the same idea so we kept it minimalistic. People often want to travel with multipurpose jewellery — something to match most of their outfits so they don’t have to worry about changing it often. This is why diamonds are the perfect match as they can be paired with anything,” Karamjyot tells us.

Bracelet

He adds that the maintenance of lab-grown diamond pieces is very simple, “You can fill a bowl with warm water, add half a teaspoon of white vinegar or dishwashing soap and soak the pieces. Then, gently brush it with a soft-bristled toothbrush to get rid of the cloudy deposits, air dry or just pat with a soft cloth and Voila!”

Rs. 20,000 upwards. Available online.

