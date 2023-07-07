Rock your wedding look with TIESTA's bridal sneakers

Just looking good doesn’t work for modern-day brides, who seek comfort in their stylish trousseau, amid the hectic schedules and sacred rituals. Besides unique bridalwear, the eternal search for stylish yet comfortable footwear is a tiring affair altogether and many are opting for comfortable sneakers and sisters Janvi and Helly Jogatar’s TIESTA’s bridal sneakers fit the bill to the tee.

A bride showing off her bridal sneakers

Whether it’s elegant heels, comfortable flats, trendy sneakers, or even chic boots, TIESTA has them all, along with it a personalised footwear experience. “Once a client requested a specific type of footwear to match her bridal lehenga. She knew she wanted a wedge with a 4-inch heel and something that would be comfortable yet stylish, and that’s when the idea of Bridal Sneakers struck us,” says Janvi.

The snazzy sneakers offer perfect balance between style and comfort. Made with faux leather and satin and replete with ethnic embroidery they have delicate thread-work, zardozi, pearls, beads and cut dana all over to match your wedding outfit. “The bridal sneakers can make one stand out in the crowd, grabbing all attention for their innate glamour quotient. It is a fresh alter native to conventional heels,” says Helly.

With most young brides now preferring to reuse and re-purpose their trousseau pieces, these footwears too can be happily paired with light ethnic outfits. If you opt for a nude shade of shoes with boho work, it can be paired well with a Western outfit for formal events and dinners. Bride or not, women who love funky fashion would love this range of sneakers, which has a combination of Indian and Western designs, allowing them to experiment with their looks. You can style them with maxi dresses, skirts, and even denim.

Helly and Janvi

Talking about footwear trends, Janvi says, “Customers are now loving all sorts of fashion experiments but are also more inclined towards slow fashion and comfort. So, the most neutral and comfortable designs will go on for a long time.” At present, TIESTA is getting ready to make something very different from what it has done so far but also keeping its unique touch for that relatability and vibe.

Rs 8890 onwards. On tiesta.in