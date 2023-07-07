Tasuvure’s summer collection is all about vibrant colours and style with comfort

For many fashionistas, travel becomes a medium for sartorial expression. While travelling, people love buying or owning a separate collection of stunning outfits that strike a balance between style and functionality. Keeping in mind the demands of ardent wanderers, fashion brand Tasuvure has introduced a new summer collection titled Bloomy.

Known for creating ensembles that scream comfort and help one look lively and elegant at the same time, the brand’s USP is that they make one-size outfits that are thoughtfully crafted to adapt and flatter a range of figures, ensuring that every person feels confident wearing them.

resort wear

Sonal Saraf, founder of Tasuvure, says, “I have always been fond of incorporating vibrant colours and floral prints in my designer pieces. One day, I was sitting with my team working on the new summer collection and I observed how each one of us is working on every outfit, separately, to make it the best. Each piece in my collection is ready to bloom! That’s when I decided to name the collection Bloomy.”

Sonal further goes on to say, “Bloomy caters to all the outfits that can be worn or carried while travelling. These outfits are fuss-free and even iron-free which makes them appropriate for vacations.”

Easy breezy silhouettes

In fact, you will be amazed to know that the collection is inspired by the founder’s love for travelling. Sonal tells us, “If you look closely at the campaign, I have chosen my favourite cities where I wanted to take the viewers on a virtual tour. In the shoot (that you can see on social media), I styled the set with the souvenirs that I have collected from these cities.”

Pieces from the collection

It would not be wrong to say that Sonal encapsulated the vibe of each city into the pieces that fall under the collecton Bloomy. It bifurcates into parts — Bloomy Resort and Bloomy Summer. Bloomy Summer is intended to make your summertime more vibrant and comfortable.

Sonal says, “Our clothes are made of high-quality towards fabric to deal with the heat in parts of India. The outfits are produced in our manufacturing unit in Delhi with the help of local artisans and trained craftsmen.”

Rs 8,500 onwards. Available online.