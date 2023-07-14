Backpack essentials for vacations with Summer Somewhere’s new edit

Monsoon is here and holiday wear brand Summer Somewhere has dropped a sassy new edit just in time. The conscious brand helmed by designer and founder Meghna Goyal always has a vacation-inspired mood board borrowed from their travels to Italy, Cuba, Seul and more. This time, it whisks us away to a European countryside where hearts linger in idyllic villages, verdant fields, vineyards, beautiful meadows, and marvel at the vintage chapels.

Floral dress

Meghna shares how travel forms the very essence of her brand, “Summer Somewhere, as the name suggests, is all about travel. I like to take a lot of pictures of inspiring details when I tour — this could be an alluring coffee art or the mosaic tiles in an old palace or curios in a flea market; basically, anything that catches my eye. My travel helps me to create mood boards, which sets the direction for the collection.”

Aruba shirt with tulum shorts

Rightly so, the edit is filled with very easy-breezy and chic such as aruba shirt with tulum shorts, sundresses, button-up shirts, vests with pants, and bodycon. They evoke a feminine yet flirty vibe with playful colour combinations like fuschia pink mixed with ditsy florals and Victorian details while also having classic options in black, white, red, yellow and brown.

Puerto dress

Telling us about sustainable designing, Meghna shares, “Our styles are made from 100 per cent natural fibres that have a low impact on the planet — utilising breezy viscose fabrication, lightweight linen and Tencel lyocell blends. We only use azo-free dyes (low-impact dyes) that do not contain carcinogenic compounds. We also use digital printing technology that uses 70 per cent less water, less ink, and reduces the impact on air pollution by 60 per cent.”

Vest with pants

As Summer Somewhere gives the inspiration to backpack for the next holiday, Meghna signs off by spilling vacation wear trends, “Minimalism and elevated basics are all the rage right now. Raffia bags and 80s-inspired jewellery are a must-have for travel.”



Rs.1,600 upwards. Available online.

