Ethnic label Vinusto drops Summer Nostalgia

An MBA in HR and graduate in Industrial Psychology Anshulaj Yuvaraj has a rich experience in the corporate world before she plunged into the world of fashion as an entrepreneur. Launched amidst the pandemic in 2020, the ethnic label Vinusto aims at making things a little better for the exploited craftsmen in the handloom sector. Appreciated by discerning patrons for the quality of outfits and saris, the label has come up with a fresh drop called Summer Nostalgia and we speak with Anshulaj to know more.

Vinusto's Summer Nostalgia edit

What’s Summer Nostalgia all about?

Summer Nostalgia is inspired by the memories of summer -- happy moments of carefree childhood, of time spent outdoors – pastel hues like cool blues, joyous yellows, soft pinks, and neutral taupe, along with the classic black and white dominating the range.

We have experimented with different cuts and textures, to create fuss-free, shape-flattering designs; used asymmetric shapes, gathers, pin-tucks, fabric manipulation and lace details, to add some fun and movement to the outfits.

As a handloom label, the USP of the collection is the pure, soft, breathable, and sustainable, fabric such as cotton, handwoven linen, and chanderi.

Summer Nostalgia has Indo-Western silhouettes with modern cuts and details that are comfortable and versatile. We have kaftan-inspired kurtas, A-line kurta sets with smart cuts and shapes, tunics and shirts.

What kind of ethnic outfits do Gen Zs prefer?

Gen-Zs are showing an inclination towards ethnic outfits, though it’s based on an individual’s preference; and the frequency of occasions may vary. Indian culture and traditions are deeply rooted, and ethnic wear is the preferred outfit for various social and family functions. While ethnic wear is a part of Gen Z wardrobe, we see a transition towards fusion outfits and ethnic with a twist, as casual wear in recent times.

Further, Gen Z is conscious of environmental issues so, there is an increasing preference for sustainable and ethical fashion, and handloom ethnic wear is gaining popularity.

They mostly prefer kurtis in A-line or straight-cut styles, crop tops with lehenga or flared skirts, and dhoti pants with stylish tees, besides classic saris in lightweight cotton, and chiffons styled with unconventional blouses.

What will be trending this festive season?

Flowy Anarkalis for their ageless grace will continue to appeal. Layered lehengas with voluminous and festive flair will be trending too.

A Lehenga choli, and a flared skirt styled with a crop top and dupatta will be popular choices. Silk saris and kurtas always have a timeless charm.

What are the ethnic wardrobe essentials?

A comfortable kurta, tunic, or top, styled with different lowers, ethnic co-ordinates – flared and divided skirts, styled with crop tops, short kurtas, or blouses and dupattas are useful for different seasons and events. Stitched saris are trendy and hassle-free too.

Your upcoming collections?

Designed for the festive season, our upcoming collection consists of contemporary ethnic outfits like kurta sets, saris and tops/ blouses with modern cuts. We are also introducing a range of accessories that complement our designs and add a touch of grace. These products are sustainable and made of production leftovers.