Sarab Khanijou’s latest collection is inspired by the architectural elements of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Persian and Islamic architectural styles have long been appreciated for their intricacies, geometric patterns, and exquisite craftsmanship. Various mosques and other famous Islamic monuments stand as testaments to the grandeur and opulence of this architectural marvel. Known for their unique cultural identity, such places add a spiritual and religious dimension to your experience and sometimes, even go beyond that, leaving you awestruck. Designer Sarab Khanijou’s latest collection Saffar is created on similar lines. The menswear label believes in adding colour blocking to a classic suit, manipulating fabrics and trying new embroidery techniques in the Indian couture segment to design outfits for special occasions. The creative head of the brand, Sarab says, “Saffar is a journey from the mosques of Persian and Islamic culture to the vibrancy, heritage and hues of India. The collection is intricately adorned by motifs inspired by the architectural elements of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.”

Saffar includes traditional waistcoat sets, bandhgala sets and even sherwanis among other classy pieces. As far as the fabrics are concerned, the designer used sandwash and silk. For the colour palette, the designer went for ivory, teal, indigo, hot pink, yellow and lavender shades.

Sarab tells us that the cultural elements are blended with contemporary fashion to create a fusion of styles. The brand reinterprets traditional garments or motifs in a modern context, incorporating current trends, silhouettes, and fabrics. This fusion allows the designer to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. “Saffar is for the man of today, a collection that reverberates with echoes of traditional embroideries and experiments with hues along with reinventing the traditional Indian couture silhouettes,” adds Sarab.

Known as the ‘White pearl of the Gulf ’, Sheikh Zayed Mosque is a wonderful example of grandeur and magnificence. The beautiful walls bearing floral detailing, gold plated luxurious chandeliers and the world’s largest hand-crafted carpet are some of the key architectural elements of the sacred place.

When asked how the designer captured the essence of the Mosque into the outfits, he says, “The fusion of two rich cultures can be seen in the ensembles. This collection celebrates the traveller’s artistic migration and introduces ensembles that are deeply rooted in heritage and culture with a modern twist.” Sarab also tells us that the colours of Saffar belong to the lanes of Rajasthan where artisans weave magic in the form of vibrant lehariya fabrics and other textile techniques.

Saffar features garments suitable for cultural celebrations or traditional ceremonies, allowing men to honour their heritage while incorporating contemporary elements.

