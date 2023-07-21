Caprese's new bag collection is inspired by the hit show Emily in Paris

Caprese recently unveiled its latest handbag collection, Emily in Paris. Drawing inspiration from the captivating allure of the French capital, this collection pays homage to the fashion-forward spirit of Emily Cooper, the beloved character from the popular Netflix series.

Representing Emily's vibrant personality, the collection reflects her social, warm, friendly, artsy, adventurous, and optimistic nature. The opulent collection, which is an ode to Emily Cooper, is sure to add style, sophistication, and pure elegance, promising to bring your Parisian fashion dreams into a stunning reality.



This meticulously curated collection showcases a fusion of the Emily in Paris series' essence and Caprese's exquisite craftsmanship, tailored exclusively for the show's ardent fans. The remarkable collection boasts distinctive EIP touches, including the signature heart-shaped Emily in Paris logo, allowing enthusiasts to express their adoration for their favourite show in stylish Caprese bags.





The collection offers a diverse range of versatile bags across various categories, including slings, totes, crossbody bags, satchels, and more. Each category is designed with finesse for impeccable interiors, featuring organized compartments with internal slip and zip pockets, ensuring that your belongings stay effortlessly organized and safe. The adjustable and detachable sling handles provide convenience and comfort, while the secure top zip closures offer a hassle-free experience for daily adventures and expeditions. Each bag is meticulously crafted to capture the essence of Parisian chic, creating a unique style statement. Whether it's a casual outing or a glamorous evening affair, these bags are crafted to be perfect companions, seamlessly blending fashion and functionality.





This extraordinary collection has been launched in collaboration with Viacom18, bringing together the

allure of Caprese and the creative vision of Viacom18. With this collaboration, the Emily in Paris

collection has gained widespread availability and can be found on most leading e-commerce platforms.

Now, fashion enthusiasts can effortlessly explore and purchase their favourite pieces from the collection,

ensuring easy access to Parisian trends and styles.