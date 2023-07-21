Gusto Jewels' debut edit Gia redefines simple elegance

Starting off with a cool and stylish range of functional and durable vegan leather bags, The Gusto has now forayed into the world of fashion bijouterie with Gusto Jewels, offering an exciting new line, GIA.

Using sustainably sourced brass metal, this jewellery collection features delicate earrings and dainty necklaces inspired by timeless human virtues.

The versatile stud earrings, rings, pendants and necklaces are named after qualities such as strength, joy, calmness, delight, grace, energy and enthusiasm and are minimalist yet high on style.

Gusto Jewels' Gia edit

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new everyday jewellery collection, Gia. The Gusto has always been committed to creating ethical and sustainable fashion accessories, and our new jewellery line is no exception. We wanted to offer our customers a collection that not only complements their lifestyle but also aligns with their values," says Mansi Gambhir, founder of The Gusto

Tell us about Gusto Jewels.

Gusto Jewels is an everyday wear jewellery brand that specialises in minimal designs and offers timeless and versatile pieces that can be effortlessly incorporated into any outfit or occasion.

What sets Gusto Jewels apart from other jewelry brands is our commitment to minimalism. We believe in the beauty of simplicity and the power of understated elegance.

Tell us about the launch collection Gia.

Gia has a line of minimal everyday wear jewellery for the modern working professionals. Crafted with high-quality materials, each piece is designed to add a touch of sophistication and elegance to any outfit.

The Gia collection offers versatile options, from delicate earrings to rings, all featuring a sleek and minimalist design. Whether you're dressing up for a big presentation or just looking to elevate your everyday style, it has something for everyone.

What inspires your designs?

Our jewellery designs are inspired by a diverse range of sources, blending elements of nature, art, and everyday life. The beauty of nature, minimalism, art and architecture and personal expressions – everything inspires us in different ways.

What kinds of jewellery are trending this summer?

Layered necklaces, statement earrings like oversized hoops, geometric shapes, tassel earrings, and colourful statement pieces, hoop earrings are all on-trend. They add a playful and vibrant touch to any outfit.

How to rock pieces of jewellery with casual clothes?

You can make a statement by stacking rings, wearing a pair of stud earrings, or wearing layered necklaces or chokers. Mix and match metals but there should be a balance and simplicity along with a touch of personal style.

Must-have jewellery pieces for any woman?

Simple yet elegant pieces help you elevate your looks. We personally feel a good chic pair of hoops is a wardrobe essential. Coloured textures and stones add some drama to one’s looks.

The Gia collection price starts from Rs 999 - 2999. On thegusto.in