The Home Affair – Jaipur’s latest collection Jodi features some interesting twinning sets for couples

Coordinating outfits while getting ready for an occasion is a thing among many couples. Whether it’s matching colours, styles or patterns, similar outfits can help the lovebirds achieve a harmonious and synchronised look and express their togetherness. Sometimes, we also see families colour co-ordinating outfits during weddings or other functions. The fashion brand The Home Affair –— Jaipur touches upon this idea.

Their latest collection Jodi consists of several ethnic and fusion outfits that can be worn by everyone casually all-day or even on certain celebratory occasions. But do you know what’s more interesting? Apart from the individual outfits for men and women, it consists of a range of twinning sets for couples. As a brand, The Home Affair — Jaipur has always believed in wearable fashion where the outfits are easy to wear and allow you to enjoy your day effortlessly while keeping your style quotient up. Pooja Mathur Bhargava, the brand owner and designer, says, “Everything is in-house, from customised prints to handwork craftsmanship. We believe that we specialise in art pieces that can be worn with ease and pride.”

Pieces from the collection

Talking about Jodi, she tells us, “This collection is a new beginning for our brand. With this, we are diving into the menswear. However, we have been making these outfits on customised orders. Now, we decided to launch it for our clients too.”

The brand uses fabrics that are pure, comfortable and fall well in different silhouettes. Also, the outfits aren’t season centric, rather one can wear them at any time of the year. “Jodi is crafted in pure cotton mainly, with formal textures, earthen tones, fusion hand block prints — with a pop of vintage gold sequence work,” she adds.

Further, the designer goes on to talk about some of the standout pieces from the collection.“There are short Peshawari Kurta Sets for men featuring Mughal prints, Asymetric Angarkha set and our best-selling — Morroccon Kurta sets,” she says.

Pooja mentions that she desperately wanted to break the monotonous looks for co-ord sets the market is flooded with. “For women, our striped Pathani (oversized shirt style with pants) is set in striking stripes with a pop of vintage sequence work. This can be worn casually all day or even on special occasions,” says Pooja.

Pooja says that each one can decide what suits their personality and occasion the best and make a choice.

Rs 5,000 upwards.

Available online.