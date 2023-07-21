Trazenie's Shambhala edit depicts colourful whims 

Self-expression is at the core of eco-conscious label – Trazenie and its Shambhala Collection too celebrates everything whimsical, nostalgic, and fantastical. With stunning new designs, seamless finishing and tailoring, the ready-to-wear edit appeals to all cultures and conventions. whether you're looking for playful nostalgia or eclectic luxe, each piece is uniquely designed to bring out the inner "Apsara". Vivid colours and luxurious natural fabrics define the new range that’s all about playful prints, florals, flowy fabrics, and exquisite colour blocking, making them a perfect sartorial choice for summer soirees.

Trazenie's Shambhala edit

Also, easy movement and effortlessly chic style make the outfits palatable for the GenZ too.

Pruthvi, the founder-designer of the label, elaborates. "The designs are carefully curated to reflect the spirit of dance, evoking a sense of joy and energy that leaves everyone in awe. From flowing dresses to dynamic co-ords, each ensemble reflects innovative designs and meticulous craftsmanship. We have adopted an unapologetic, more-is-more aesthetic at an affordable price point to appeal to the under-20 customers”.

Pruthvi also tells us that they frequently use crepe fabric in designs due to its versatility and comfort. “The idea behind Shambhala revolves around showcasing vibrant prints and colours. Inspired by the mythical utopia of Shangri-la, this collection transports you to the magnificent kingdom of Shambhala. With delightful dresses and chic co-ords adorned with intricate prints, we aim at creating a whimsical realm of wonder,” says the couturier.

To complete your look, the Shambhala collection also features stunning lipsticks and exquisite jewellery. This collection also stands out from their previous ones since it marks Trazenie’s first print-forward collection and the focus on vibrant prints and colours sets it apart and gives it a distinctive character.

Talking about his journey as a designer, Pruthvi tells us that it has been truly an exciting and fulfilling one. “Every day, I learn something new, and the most valuable lesson I've learned is that customers can always surprise you,” he adds.

Regarding summer monsoon wardrobe essentials, he stresses the importance of easy and comfortable silhouettes that help beat the heat and navigate through heavy rain. Dresses with flowy cuts and co-ords that are both fashionable and comfortable are ideal choices, he opines. “Just don't overdo it; instead, keep it simple and opt for classic silhouettes. Choose breathable fabrics that allow air circulation. To accessorize your casual look embrace minimalism. Focus on one or two statement accessories to add a touch of elegance without overwhelming your overall look,” he advises.

When choosing the correct casual and daytime occasion wear, dresses are always a reliable choice. “Silhouettes that are not overly form-fitting tend to work well for all body types. A-line or fit-and-flare dresses create a balanced silhouette and flatter various body shapes,” signs off Pruthvi, who’s working on their festive collection.

Price on request. On trazenie.com