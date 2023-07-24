NOIB’s Around the World edit will bring out the travel bug in you

Lifestyle brands leave no stone unturned in tapping diverse customers with creative design philosophies. NOIB (No In Between), a Delhi-based whimsical womenswear label is a case in point where each of its ensembles feature contrasting elements, touching both ends of the spectrum — the elegant and the quirky!

Founded by the husband-wife duo who themselves belong to contrasting fields, Surabhi Vaidya, an Oxford MBA graduate with a background in economics and management and Rahul Mishra, who has a keen eye for design, prints and fabrics, the label gracefully balances sartorial variations with each of its collections. This time, it brings its new edit Around the World inspired by the founders' insatiable desire for travel and art.

From Around the World

The collection is thoughtfully crafted to resonate with individuality, providing a canvas for one's unique spirit to shine. From playful playsuits and chic jumpsuits to graceful dresses and effortlessly stylish co-ord sets, each piece captures the essence of captivating destinations like San Miguel De Allende, the rhythmic pulse of Marbella's old town square, vibrant streets of Montmartre and even Goa's sun-kissed beaches. Each print namely Cactus, Poppy, Brushstroke and White Lotus, brings to life the ambience that defines each place.

Printed shirt

The label’s creative process unfurls with meticulous precision. The skilful hands of the team breathe life into their visions, painting each design with passion and care before transmuting them into breathtaking digital masterpieces. The fabrics chosen, be it the luxurious giza poplin, flowing viscose georgette or breezy linen blends, embrace a tropical spirit, evoking a yearning to step into the great outdoors and feel the essence of sun-kissed adventures. For those seeking unparalleled elegance, the solid pieces feature delicate broderie anglaise embroidery, adding an exquisite touch to the ensemble.

Vibrant hues

Given sustainability is becoming a must-have lyocell, blending environmental consciousness with undeniable style.

Rs. 5000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada