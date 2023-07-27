Earthwear gets a new address on Southern Avenue 

The newest outlet of Earthwear on Lake Road is a portkey to rustic Bengal. The interior boasts of materials like sitalpati and bamboo panes which can be identified with indigenous Bengal art and craft. Vineeta Ganeriwala Gupta and Manav Gupta, co-founders of Earthwear have taken great care in creating an experience for their visitors which is a visual reminder of the fabrics, motifs, and space from where their outfits and homewares come from.

Manav Gupta and Vineeta Ganeriwala Gupta

Looking for what to wear to college, brunch, occasions, and parties; Earthwear has an outfit in every earthy colour for any occasion. Kurtis, saris, co-ord sets, dresses, salwars, tops, and more find space on the shelves. Dealing with natural fabrics the products are hand-crafted by artisans in rural belts of Bengal which also provide a livelihood for them.

During a conversation with Indulge Vineeta says, “The ethos of our brand is to put crafts together under one roof through apparel and accessories at an affordable price. We have Ajrakh, Khadi, Kantha, Batik, and more when it comes to textiles. For homewares, there are carpets of fine reed, sabai grass products on coasters and bags, studio pottery, dokra art, and table accessories on wood. The focus is on what the modern contemporary Indian woman likes in her wardrobe or home.”

Vineeta chooses two occasion wear from the collections

We asked Vineeta to categorise some trendy collections. While the crop top and taxi motif dress from the Kolkata Collection was perfect for college goers or daywear; the Ajrakh two-piece set and handwoven Khadi with Kantha embroidery were her picks for office wear. Those looking for formal wear can definitely check out a tussar hand batik sari or a Jamdani Angrakha dress with a matching stole.

The new store is open on all days of the week with facilities like store assists, trial rooms and XS to XXL readily available sizes. It promises to be a smooth and comfortable shopping experience. There are also options for placing bulk orders by individuals or corporate.

Talking about the location Vineeta mentions, “This place has become a crafts hub. It supports sustainable, slow, and earthy fashion choices. We wanted to be where things are happening to get the right clientele. We will be shortly opening in Salt Lake too.”

Address: 14 B Lake View Road

Open all days from 11 am to 8 pm

Pics: Pritam Sarkar