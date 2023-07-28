Abhinav Mishra’s collection Tara Sitara takes inspiration from Sufi reading of love

In the era of minimalism and contemporary fashion, if there’s a designer who has upheld and preserved the love for elaborate ethnic wear, it is Abhinav Mishra. Starting as a label in 2015, the designer kept introducing traditional silhouettes that featured a blend of traditional artistry and modern elements. His bridal wear collections show a beautiful combination of intricate embellishments, exquisite craftsmanship and Abhinav’s signature style — mirrorwork — presented creatively in all the pieces. Tara Sitara, his latest edit, is yet another masterpiece in his treasure trove of collections.

Tara Sitara encapsulates the opulence and beauty of Indian weddings. Right from show stealing lehengas to stunning floor grazing shararas and even tulle dupattas, you will definitely find something of your taste if you are gearing up for an upcoming wedding. What’s also interesting is that these outfits resonate well with the preference of modern brides or bridesmaids who are more inclined towards muted shades that spell elegance and sophistication, unlike the conventional vibrant suhaag colours.

Ivory shade

While talking about Tara Sitara, Abhinav says, “This collection is very different in terms of the design sensibility and patterns. It is an immersive experience of riotous mirror work, hypnotic patterns and flirty thread work which sets it apart from my previous collections.”

He tells us that Tara Sitara is a homage to its namesake in the night sky and the secrets of passion they guard. “It is inspired by the Sufi reading of love and its ability to bring tranquility to the world. The collection celebrates love’s transformative power and its ability to build worlds of its own,” Abhinav adds.

Not just women, Tara Sitara also has something for men. The starkissed kurtas adorned with the designer’s signature mirror work are created for men. When asked about the colour palette, Abhinav describes, “It evokes the calm of a summer night in cool pastels and moonlight neutrals.” You will mostly find a combination of ivory and golden hues in the outfits from this collection.

Pieces from the collection

While discussing Abhinav’s creative brilliance, it would be an injustice if we overlook the usage of intricate mirror work. In Tara Sitara, he prefers using gota and larger sized mirrors. He opts for multiple hand techniques and embroideries including French knots, but the gota work definitely stands out. The blouses have been designed very intricately with some fun twists, and the colours are also very striking.

Lehenga

When asked about his unwavering love for heavy ethnic wear in this changing fashion landscape where minimal trends often dominate, he says that fashion is subjective and diverse which allows room for different styles. “I stay true to my creative vision, drawing inspiration from cultural heritage or personal design philosophy. While minimalism has gained popularity, there is always going to be a large audience that resonates with opulence and intricate craftsmanship. Fashion trends evolve, often blending minimalistic and elaborate elements. Successful integration of heavy outfits within minimalism depends on individual taste and the direction of the fashion industry,” says Abhinav.

Many brides these days, including some celebrities, are prioritising minimal looks with muted-toned outfits for their big day. According to Abhinav, now the brides are looking for unconventional and risk-taking aesthetics with the fast-changing trends in the fashion industry. They want to add a personal touch to their choices while still embracing Indian traditions. Therefore, he says, the bridal ensembles should reflect the bride’s identity along with a fresh and novel feel. “Being bold and showcasing your personality through your clothes is something I’ve seen on the rise over the years,” adds Abhinav.

