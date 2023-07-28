House of Raisons brings a new collection showcasing hand-drawn and hand-painted prints

Attractive prints on outfits never fail to catch our attention. The different colours and patterns not only exude vivacity but also embody a sense of modernity with artistic flair. These also help in self-expression and instil a sense of confidence in you. House of Raisons’ latest collection Still showcases beautiful floral prints.

Creative director, Gaurav Gupta, tells us, “The prints are hand-drawn and hand-painted by a whole team of both Indian and international artists. A lot of brain-storming goes into finalising print designs and their placements on textiles and outfits.”

Right from handwoven zari organza saris to chanderi printed drawstring kaftans, you will find a variety of outfits in this collection. For Still, they have used handwoven mul chanderi and organza fabrics. The colours are not solid or flat, in fact, they are graded. Gaurav explains, “Vibrant colours are mixed with subtle muted natural shades and toned down a bit (reduce the brightness) to give a more understated look to the outfits. This kind of colour palette is referred to as ‘muted vibrants’ in the studio.” When asked how print designs can elevate the look of the outfits, he says that it’s a way of expressing one’s point of view that ultimately, should resonate with the audience. Discussing the philosophy behind Still, Gaurav says, “The collection is about the stillness we feel in the middle of a change or transition. Take, for example, changing seasons. The transition period from one season to the other is what we have tried to encapsulate in Still.”

According to him, sometimes, it can be that moment when you are simply reflecting on the times, or seasons gone by, or gearing up for the coming season, a strange stillness during a transition is always felt.

House of Raisons has always believed in the idea ‘less is more.’ Constantly striving to fuse contemporary ideas with traditions, the brand works with handcrafted textiles, experimenting with rich weaves, prints and embroideries from clusters across India.They produce semi-formal and occasion wear that can be pulled off from happy lunch outings to festive gatherings and even formal dinners.

Rs 12,895 onwards. Available online.