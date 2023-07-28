Nikita Vishakha’s new collection showcases a beautiful mélange of florals and fashion

The timeless charm of flowers continues to mesmerise style experts and fashion enthusiasts alike. Whether in the form of prints or motifs, or florals, one of the most delicate treasures of nature — flowers — often breathe life into fabrics enhancing their beauty. Nikita Vishakha’s latest collection O Nectar stands as a testimony to this idea.

The fashion brand focuses on drawing inspiration from India’s cultural heritage while infusing it with modern design principles. They create contemporary silhouettes with ethnic twists that are relevant for women today. While designing pieces, the duo focuses on wearability, comfort, value for money, and effortless impact.

Skirt and blouse set with a knotted dupatta

Co-founders Nikita Pacheriwal and Vishakha Agrawal tell us about their brand and the whole idea behind O Nectar. Nikita says, “Handcrafted pieces carry the essence of the artisan’s passion, dedication and skill. The human touch imbues the products with a sense of soul and authenticity, creating an emotional connection between the maker and the wearer; which makes the pieces unique.”

Pre-draped sari

O Nectar represents the love affair of flowers with fashion. The outfits that come under this are enhanced by the beauty of florals in the form of prints, embroidery, and even patchwork in some pieces. Nikita says, “The collection is inspired by flowers, summer, and all things bright, light, and delightful. Rich and intricate hand embroideries celebrate the indisputable magic of a bloom. The idea was to have designs that give the same joy and exhilaration that a bee feels when it takes the first sip of nectar.”

All the floral motifs and colours used in O Nectar are inspired by three flowers — marigold, rose and hydrangea. “Marigold symbolises purity, auspiciousness, and the divine, whereas the rose represents the divine mother’s beauty, strength, and wisdom. Hydrangea for that matter relates with gratitude, grace and beauty,” says Nikita.

Floral motifs are usually associated with femininity, romance and elegance. O Nectar is designed to inspire confidence, grace and finesse in the wearer. The soft and delicate textures of the fabrics used in the edit evoke a sense of comfort and delicacy.

Vishakha tells us that a variety of fabrics have been selected to bring vibrant and captivating floral designs to life. They used net, georgette, organza, mesh, crepe and jacquard wherever required. The edit has light, soothing yet classy shades including pink, lilac, purple, yellow and red.

Outfits from the collection

What makes O Nectar special is its versatility. An array of outfits falls under this collection. Vishakha says, “Right from a range of saris, lehengas, dhoti to kaftan, peplum, and shararas, you will find numerous outfits in O Nectar. The entire collection can be worn on a variety of occasions. The edit has everything right from light and breezy to heavy work bridal wear.”

Rs 18,000 onwards. Available online and in stores.

