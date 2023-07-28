Sreejith Jeevan’s label is back with yet another pre-Onam edit of kasavu saris and a new range of contemporary wear

With the belief that a kasavu sari can go anywhere — from a traditional wedding to a boardroom meeting and even a chic cocktail dinner — Sreejith Jeevan’s contemporary label Rouka harbours the effervescent tradition and textiles of India. Ahead of Onam, the designer brings his latest collection to the city with The Kasavu Modern pre-Onam show at Ambara, a lifestyle and apparel store.

Beginning with what made him take up kasavu saris under his atelier, Sreejith says, “When the floods hit Kerala in 2018 and we were trying to help the weavers sell the existing stock that was not damaged, we realised the need to make a more contemporary version of the same.” He realised that he could help them if a kasavu sari was not restricted to just a temple or Onam but instead became acceptable and accessible to a lot more people and that paved the way for what he is doing today. “We set out to give the kasavu sari a modern spin but we were particular that we would use the same skills and techniques but would only tweak the design elements to bring this change,” he adds.

Onam is just around the corner and Rouka’s eagerly anticipated The Kasavu Modern promises to showcase two new collections. The designer brings the contemporary kasavu saris collection that has been developed with the weavers of Chendamangalam and another edit where every inch of fabric is developed using surface ornamentation techniques like appliqué and embroidery. “We have kasavu saris with traditional weaves but in contemporary and quirky colours and layouts. They’re perfect both for Onam and even otherwise,” the designer shares.

When asked about what influenced his design philosophy and creative process for this Rouka collection, she reveals, “I think I connect myself a lot to my roots but I also understand how people around the world think. So, my inspirations are local and from Kerala but I also know how a lady in Bengaluru would want when she dresses up for a Sunday brunch or a Saturday night dinner.”



While surfing through the new collection, we came across some regal handwoven cotton kasavu saris with striped bodies like — Coffee Clay, Irish Beige, Glazed Sand, Latte and Lemon Twist. “We have a lot of clients in Bangalore, so when Ambara invited us to showcase here, we didn’t think twice before saying yes,” he signs off.

INR 4,500 onwards. On till July 29. At Halasuru.

