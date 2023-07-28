Torqadorn's Rhythm and Hues exudes luxe vibes 

Founder and creative director Tanvi Sethi’s label Torqadorn, which literally connotes power dressing has come up with a stunning SS '23 collection, Rhythm and Hues, where luxe occasion wear meets contemporary fashion. Crafted for the discerning fashionista with an eye for detail, the edit is inspired by the rhythmic movement of the sun and its vibrant hues. From the delicate pastels to the bold and vibrant shades, the colour palette reflects the essence of summer skies and a reinterpretation of sequins, floral prints, metallic leather detailing, ruffles and shimmer to create a fusion of romance and mystery. We chat with Tanvi to know more.

How unique is the collection?

Our latest collection draws inspiration from the captivating beauty of summer skies and captures the essence of a kaleidoscopic experience where each day brings a new blend of romance, mystery, and striking visual elements.

In terms of fabrics, we have carefully selected a variety of materials to bring our vision to life. Floral-print organza adds a touch of delicacy and femininity, while satins provide a luxurious and smooth feel. Shimmer fabrics and sequins introduce a touch of glamour and sparkle, creating eye-catching accents. Also, we have incorporated metallics to infuse the collection with a modern and edgy vibe. Schiffli, known for its intricate cutwork detailing, has been skillfully utilised to enhance the overall texture and detail of our designs.

We have also experimented with pleating to add dimension and movement to the garments. Pleats create visual interest and allow for graceful draping, enhancing the overall silhouette. Furthermore, colour blocking is another element we have explored in our designs. By combining contrasting colours and strategically placing them together, we have created bold and vibrant looks that make a strong statement.

What are party wardrobe essentials this season?

There are four definite must-have versatile pieces which are not only stylish but also adaptable to various occasions. They include the Little Black Dress (LBD), a statement blazer or jacket, a cocktail dress, and statement accessories.

How can you accessorize your party look without overdoing it?

The key to accessorising your party look without overdoing it is to focus on statement pieces. Instead of piling on multiple accessories. Consider the neckline of your outfit; for example, if you have a high neckline or intricate detailing, opt for statement earrings or a sleek cuff bracelet to draw attention to your face. Mix metals and textures to create a dynamic and visually appealing accessory combination. Incorporate a chic clutch, as it can be the perfect accessory to complement your party look without overwhelming it. And lastly, follow the principle that less is more.

What are the collections you are working on currently?

Currently, we are thrilled to be working on an exciting, capsule, monsoon-resort collection. In this collection, we are focusing on refining and perfecting what we already do best. We are exploring new fashion elements, experimenting with unexpected colour palettes, and incorporating thoughtful details to create versatile styling options.

Price on request. On torqadorn.com