Anki Bunki Aditi's Aqeedat edit fuses wood and brass

Anki Bunki Aditi's artistic journey is deeply rooted in designer-founder Aditi Chakraborty’s love for nature, the history of Bengal’s folk culture and her ability to find beauty in every aspect of life. “We celebrate life's beauty, reminding ourselves to find inspiration in every corner and to cherish the intricate tapestry that weaves us all together,” says Aditi.

Staying true to the ethos of the label, her latest jewellery collection Aqeedat explores the warmth of a relationship through touch, hold and embrace. “It's all about setting the soul free and watching where it rests. What sets our jewellery apart from the rest in the crowd is our blend of nature and culture helps us stand out in the crowd.

Anki Bunki Aditi's Aqeedat edit

Her design inspirations are from the history of those people who evolved used to celebrate nature and evolve with it. “The folk cultures were formed by these values passed down through generations. This is where we derive our inspiration from. Nature, the history of our civilization and each and every person who is involved in performing any sort of art motivate us in every way,” she adds.

Anki Bunki Aditi's Aqeedat edit

Since they use brass and there is no coating on them, the shine is natural. “We try our best to preserve the originality. So, any brass cleaner can be used to clean them,” informs the designer about the fuss-free maintenance of the bijoux pieces.

Although the millennials are more inclined towards minimalistic and lightweight designs, Aditi feels that the elderly enthusiasts are very much into contemporary statement jewelleries with bold shapes and sizes.

Anki Bunki Aditi's Aqeedat edit

Aditi feels one can very quirkily contemporise the looks by introducing a bit of imagination in styling. “A simple contemporary cotton dress with a statement neckpiece and you are good to rock any occasion, be it a family gathering or a corporate party. A simple necklace with a t-shirt and jeans is a classic look perfect for any occasion. While a pair of statement earrings with a sundress is a fun and flirty look for a summer day. For a night out at party places, a chunky bracelet with a leather jacket can lend a cool and edgy look. For cocktails, you can settle for a delicate necklace to achieve that sophisticated look,” she advises.

With plans to focus on innovation and cultivate unpredictability, Aditi plans to experiment more with fusing wood and brass for some more exclusive bijouterie going forward.

Price on request. Instagram: @anki_bunki_aditi