Kolkata-based pop-up Pili Taxi is back in town and this time around they bring 25+ new sustainable and home grown brands to the city

Started with the aim of creating a better planet through sustainable choices, Pili Taxi promotes artisanal designers and brands from the world of lifestyle, fashion and health, focusing on all things indigenous and handcrafted. Curated by Bijaya Dutta, the pop-up returns the city soon with their 16th Edition. We catch up with Bijaya to find out all that you need to know…

“The 16th edition is back with the theme of monsoon, Bengaluru’s favorite season. The fashion we promote is slow and needs a peculiar taste to be understand for its true value. After our Memories of Summer edit was a huge success in the city, we’re with over 25+ new sustainable and home grown brands all curated and handpicked by us, just for the city,” begins Bijaya.

Ensembles from Gyraah Baees

Expect labels like Bunavat bringing artisanal saris from Gurgaon; Gyraah Baees specialising in womenswear from Delhi; Sangraha Atelier presenting their chikankari collections from Lucknow; Radharaman with quirky prints from Rajasthan; Tyas with mens and womenswear from Indore; Dora with their famous Kolkata saris; city-brand Wabasta with crochet work; Kasaa Hues with block printed womenswear from Delhi; Pallavi Wagh with Boho Womenswear from Mumbai and Krushnachuda with

handloom from Odisha, among several other brands.

“The rain theme designed by us with upside-down umbrellas all over the pop-up will be a sight to behold. We’ve created a whole new vibe to connect with a wide range of people. Every one can come experience us and I’m sure they’ll find brands that speak to them. We ensure that even our decorations are sustainable and our handmade firkis always steal everyone’s attention,” adds Bijaya.

INR 300 onwards. June 10 & 11. 11 am — 9 pm. At Café Reset, Koramangala.

