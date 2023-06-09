Rocky Star on his latest edit, Midnight Bloom

Rocky Star, known for dressing up the Bollywood town in the sexiest of ensembles has re-positioned his eponymous label over the years as a brand committed to sustainability and inclusion. Built around the cornerstone of slow fashion, his latest range, Midnight Bloom, too, showcases an enduring obsession with the sexy silhouettes of the 90s and the glamour of the 70s. With pret, occasion wear and bridal-wear categories, the label is now focused on expanding its ready-to-wear offering, creating trans-seasonal luxury clothing for a discerning global audience. We speak with Rocky just after he showcased Midnight Bloom at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week.

Rocky Star's Midnight Bloom

The entire collection displays beautiful Western silhouettes. Share the details of the same.

It is inspired by the magic of nocturnal blooms and explores the beauty of the unknown, the fleeting, and the wild. We drew upon the grandeur and allure of florals, capturing their essence in a stunning range of clothing. Skillfully crafted by artisans, the ultra-contemporary edit comprises intricate embroideries along with our signature print.

From the use of refined velvets, delicate tulles and organic muls each piece in the collection is handcrafted with keen attention to detail. The colour palette is influenced by the hues of nature, featuring deep reds, luminous pinks and modish taupes.

What's your offering for summer brides?

This year our collection embraces the spirit of the season with a delightful combination of fresh signature floral prints, bright colours and modern silhouettes, while still paying homage to tradition. It features captivating lehengas in lightweight fabrics for comfort and elegance. Vibrant floral and botanical prints lend a touch of freshness, complemented by a colourful vibrant summer palette. We have delicately incorporated traditional elements through intricate hand embroidery, beadwork, and zardozi detailing.

What inspires you?

I draw inspiration from the captivating allure of baroque and gothic influences, infusing our brand with a luxurious aesthetic that remains simplistic in style. I also love the neo-Victorian era for its grandeur and mix it in our glamorous and edgy designs. Our creations blend old-world charm with a touch of new-age magic, bringing dramatic silhouettes, decorative prints, and intricate embroideries to life.

How has the Indian fashion scene changed over the years?

The fusion of traditional and modern elements, the emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices, the global recognition of Indian designers, inclusivity and the integration of technology have transformed the Indian fashion landscape. This evolution has led to a unique and vibrant aesthetic while also promoting eco-friendly practices and celebrating diversity.

What are the summer occasion wear essentials?

The summer occasion wear essentials embody elegance, sophistication, and whimsy. Statement dresses in flowing silhouettes, lightweight fabrics and vibrant colours with intricate details like embroidery or handcrafted embellishments set the tone. Luxurious fabrics like silk and chiffon drape beautifully. Resort-inspired accessories like sun hats, statement jewellery, versatile footwear with unique details, and luxurious handbags complete the look.

Who's your favourite Bollywood fashionista and why?

Sonam Kapoor for her impeccable fashion acumen that effortlessly blends traditional Indian elements with contemporary global trends.