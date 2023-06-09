Trendy traditions

Step into the world of creativity, artistic splendor and sartorial elegance before you let yourself immerse in the joy of all things handmade and beautiful. The good news is, popular homegrown brand Pinklay has opened a new store in Hyderabad. Whether it’s exclusively designed outfits or home décor items, the store promises to be a onestop destination for all those who appreciate aesthetics.

The brand works with local artisans on Indian handicrafts and gives them a contemporary spin. All the things you find in the store are handcrafted. Started as a passion project by Daisy Tanwani and Mashhood Beg in Mumbai in 2015, they went on to have another store in Bangalore and now, in Hyderabad. Nestled in the heart of the city in Banjara Hills, the store, bathed in contrasting colours of white and blue, the eyecatching facade does give us an idea of the Pinklay treasure trove inside. But after making an entry, we were fascinated by the mural artwork done on the walls. Discussing the interiors, Mashhood tells us, “The idea was to take design elements from our brand of course, but also pick up other themes. Look around and you will find Greek inspiration.” The spectacular combination of white and blue reminded us of Santorini in Greece.

Mural artwork on the wall

Much to our surprise, the floor was adorned with stones rather than the traditional tiles to add to the earthy vibe of the place, the green plants and large glass windows bringing enough sunlight made it all very organic.

The symphony of colours used on walls instantly lift up our spirits. Don’t miss the gorgeous traditional large pink vintage Shekhawati door from Rajasthan that is an integral part of Pinklay.

When asked about why they chose this city, Daisy says, “We have a strong base of customers in Hyderabad through our online channels, so it was an obvious choice for us. Moreover, Hyderabad has a large discerning population — one that is well traveled, well read, and has an appreciation for slow handcrafted fashion.”

Artisanal products on display

“There is an evident emerging population of women in Hyderabad who choose comfort, individual style over short-lived trends, who have a deep understanding of handcrafts and are looking for sustainable and slow fashion,” she adds.

Their first collection launched at the Hyderabad store is Bonjour. Discussing the same, Mashhood says, “This collection includes easybreezy and comfortable outfits featuring hand-block printing. We have chosen happy colours that will go well with the summer season. Many people who are also planning for a vacation can rely on these outfits.” Apart from this, we also found beautiful cushions, bed covers, rugs, dohars, quilts, bathrobes, towels, dinnerware, clayware, crockery, ottomans, benches, and a whole lot of other products at the store.

Rs 499 onwards.

Available in store and online.