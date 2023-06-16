Bunny Corset's new range is elegant and fun

Introduced by Catherine De Medici to the French court and aristocracy in the 16th century, the infamous corset has an illustrious history spanning more than 400 years and has never really lost its relevance in times. More relaxed and plebian, the corset, in its modern avatar, is often gender-fluid and continues to be the style statement for the up-to-date Gen-Z fashionistas. Homegrown label Bunny Corset tries to capture this modern fun essence of the corset through its latest collection comprising lightweight, breathable corsets and corset belts in stunning designs that effortlessly complement the summer outfits of any fashion-forward individual.

The summer collection smartly incorporates spiral spring bones, which offer optimal support while allowing wearers to confidently flaunt their curves. The fresh edit boasts of an exquisite blend of natural fabrics, including silk, denim, cotton, holographic PU, satins, and leather with intricate lacework.

We speak with Suman Bharti, designer and founder of the label, to know more about corsets.

What was the inspiration behind the collection?

It draws inspiration from the desire to blend style and comfort in warm weather. The focus on lightness and breathability ensures that the corsets are suitable for hot summer days. Whether paired with a flowing summer dress or layered over a breezy top, the corsets add a touch of elegance and confidence to any summer ensemble.

Bunny Corset's summer collection

How popular are corsets becoming with millennial fashionistas?

As the fashion industry embraces a diverse range of styles, corsets have made a comeback as a trendy, bold and empowering garment. Also, shows on OTT platforms have played a significant role in its resurgence. Millennials appreciate the versatility of breathable corsets, which can be styled in various ways to suit different outfits and occasions.

How differently can one style the corset looks?

For a laid-back weekend vibe, pair a corset with high-waisted jeans or a skirt. To achieve a formal look, opt for a flowing maxi skirt or tailored trousers, accompanied by statement jewellery and heels. For a professional appearance, combine it with a blazer, tailored pants, and pumps. For festivals and weddings, pair it with saris and traditional jewellery. For a touch of glamour, wear it with a mini skirt or leather pants, and complete the look with strappy heels and statement bijoux.

Bunny Corset's summer collection

You are coming up with a range of corsets for males, what was the idea behind the same?

The idea behind introducing a range of corsets for males was to challenge traditional gender norms in fashion and provide a platform for self-expression and body confidence. We recognized that corsets, with their ability to enhance and shape the figure, can be a powerful garment for individuals of all genders. By offering corsets designed specifically for males, we aim at breaking down barriers and provide an inclusive space for men to explore their style and embrace their bodies. The range represents a step towards diversifying fashion options, allowing males to experiment with unique looks and confidently express their personal identity.

Your upcoming collections?

We are excitedly working on our Halloween collection, featuring unique prints that we have specially crafted in-house. Adding a touch of edginess, we are incorporating leather with intricate laser-cut designs.

