Check out March's summer bijoux edit

March, a fine silver jewellery label, just launched a stunning range of copper jewellery pieces and a dry flower collection. These hypoallergenic bijouteries are also easy to care for and maintain and we speak with Latika Kapoor, head of the label’s styling to know more.

Tell us about the new collection.

The copper jewellery collection aims at capturing the essence of nature's vibrant colours and textures while providing a touch of sophistication and uniqueness to the wearer. It draws inspiration from the enchanting hues of copper- gemstones, which exhibit a captivating blend of vibrant gemstone colours and earthy copper tones

March's new collection

The dry flower collection is made with 925 pure silver and incorporates preserved dried flowers, making them not only beautiful but also environment-friendly. We were inspired by the ephemeral beauty of flowers. Each piece captures the essence of nature's fleeting wonders, allowing wearers to carry the timeless elegance of flowers with them wherever they go. The delicate and preserved blooms serve as a reminder of the beauty that exists in the world around us.

Both collections are hypoallergenic and easy to maintain.

March's new collection

How can one style jewellery in different ways?

For minimalistic chic, wear thin silver bracelets, dainty silver necklaces, or simple silver stud earrings. Keep the focus on one statement piece and pair it with clean, monochromatic outfits or neutral tones. If you want boho chic vibes, go for a free-spirited aesthetic, layers of silver jewellery. Combine multiple silver rings, stack silver bangles or cuffs, and wear layered silver necklaces of varying lengths. Mix and match different textures and designs to create a unique and eclectic look.

March's new collection

Those looking for an edgy fashion statement, choose chunky and oversized silver jewellery like large silver hoops, statement silver rings, or bold silver cuffs. These pieces can be paired with leather jackets, ripped jeans, or graphic tees to create a rebellious and fashion-forward look. Mixing silver jewellery with black or darker-coloured garments enhances the edgy vibe. For classic style, go for silver chandelier earrings, a statement silver necklace, or an elegant silver bracelet. Those seeking modern vibes, mix silver with other metals or materials for a modern and eclectic style.

March's new collection

Upcoming collection?

We will introduce our exquisite pearl jewellery collection in silver with a perfect balance of classic and modern design elements.

Price: Rs 1000 onwards. On marchjewellery.com