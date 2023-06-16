Shaya’s Shaadi Squad jewellery collection is for the bride’s tribe who stay by her side

As the summer wedding season springs to life, bringing a plethora of auspicious dates in June, jewellery brand Shaya has unveiled its captivating bijouterie collection, Shaadi Squad, right on cue. This exquisite collection serves as a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering support of the bride’s crew, who stand by her side, diligently making sure that every aspect of the grand occasion unfolds flawlessly. From adjusting her outfit and keeping her mood in check to making sure to be on their toes all the time — this squad does it all on the D-day. Besides paying homage to the emotional bond between the bride and bridesmaids, the edit also pays an ode to Mughal buta art.

Pieces from Shaadi Squad

Telling us about the inspiration, Mimi Hrahsel from Shaya shares, “Our inspiration is the Mughal buta which is an arrangement of stylised intertwined flowers and leaves which can be seen on palace walls, paintings and textiles of that era. We primarily drew from the marble inlay work found on the walls of palaces that are decorated with colourful paintings and gemstones. The ornaments are studded with motifs of florals, pearls and a whole load of pink. We have tried to recreate the intricate detailing of the Mughal era through an interplay of golden jaalis, pink enamel and rose-cut stones balanced by speckles of green stones. Mother of Pearl finish is used on the enamel to give it a sheen.”

From Shaadi Squad collection

Since brides today are looking for jewellery that they can wear again, not just at their wedding or similar occasions, Shaadi Squad offers a mix of trendy yet heirloom-worthy designs. They can be adorned on multiple occasions. Telling us about the versatility of pieces in the edit, Mimi shares, “A lot of pieces from the collection are quite practical. For example, the Nakhrewali Aunty Bracelet can be worn as a traditional haath phool with a fun twist— you can detach a part of it and wear it as a bracelet by itself. The Bindaas Bahu Necklace also comes with a detachable pendant, so it can be used to create two different looks. The Dilliwali Girlfriend Earrings can also be worn as part of two different looks — you can wear the studs for a more understated look and add the ear cuff to make it OTT.”

Beaded string choker

In addition to their practicality, these pieces boast a lightweight and sleek design that makes them transitional accessories. From the alluring gold-plated anklets to the captivating beaded chokers and the vibrant neon hoop earrings, each article effortlessly moves from daytime engagements to nighttime events.



Rs.2,000 upwards. Available online and in-stores.