Sustainable brand Somya Goyal’s latest, Comfort Zone, boasts apparel fashioned from recycled PVC

With a strong focus on eco-consciousness, Somya Goyal, a homegrown brand breathes new life into recycled PVC cord by weaving them into captivating ensembles that push the boundaries of style. The brand’s latest collection, Comfort Zone, also flaunts these techniques and alluring surface textures crafted from a harmonious blend of metallic wires, horsehair sheets and jute. “Comfort Zone is all about familiarity, a place we know everything about — right from the smell, to touch, to the people we have in our lives. Just like a newborn sleeping in their mother’s lap, our comfort zone brings us peace and tranquility like no other. Our new collection explores the solace of staying in our comfort zone and still being productive and worthy of ourselves,” begins Somya Goyal, founder and designer of the label.

Shedding light on mundane routines, the collection focuses on how people often forget to take a break and dwell in comfort. Keeping the same theme in mind, the designer has incorporated comfortable silhouettes by introducing more co-ord sets in cupro, cotton and viscose blends to make the wearer feel comfortable with breezy outfits. One can wear these garments to different occasions like going to work, brunch with friends and dinner plans with family. “Home is where we find the utmost joy, the idea behind this collection was to make you feel at home wherever you go. Each silhouette is designed in a way that provides the wearer with a sense of ease,” she shares.

Besides using techniques like hand embroidery, hand weaving and fabric from handloom weavers in Panipat, the designer also experiments with different materials like PVC, recycled cord etc. “We use recycled PVC cord to develop and innovate techniques and surface textures which is the USP of the brand which makes us stand out from the other labels,” Somya reveals. The edit offers 35 pieces that feature co-ord sets, dresses and separates in hues like Lavender Pink, Savoury Blue, Ivory White, Salmon Pink and Fern Green, which have been chosen as odes to nature.

₹8,800 onwards. Available online.

