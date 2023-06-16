Vibrant Strokes

One can never turn a blind eye to the beauty of colours. Far beyond visual stimulation, colours carry a profound ability to evoke emotions, refresh memories, shape experiences and convey ideas that cannot be expressed through words. We are discussing this because fashion designer Gaurav Katta’s latest collection Rung talks volumes about the unique charm of colours.

Known for creating exclusive and handcrafted ethnic wear for men and women, the brand offers a unique blend of traditional and contemporary designs that reflect the rich cultural diversity of India. Gaurav launched a segment by the name THE which stands for Timeless Handcrafted Experiments, under which, the idea of Rung took birth.

Lotus teal mauve over shirt

Rung, which literally translates to colours, consists of handpainted overshirts, shirts and trousers. Be it pink, purple, green, mustard, or taupe, Rung showcases a playful combination of colours. Gaurav tells us, “Vibrant shades bring energy and excitement , while soft pastels create calmness. Each piece is designed with a purposeful colour palette to create a harmonious and immersive experience. Our goal is to celebrate the beauty of colours that make people feel different emotions.”

Lotus indigo ash shirt

The dynamic interplay of colours in Rung has allowed Gaurav to experiment and push creative boundaries, discovering new ways to evoke emotions and tell stories through visual expression. Personally, colours inspire Gaurav, fueling his creativity and allowing him to explore the impact of different colour combinations on emotions and aesthetics.According to him, colours become companions that help create pieces that resonate with individuals and showcase their unique style. The best thing about Rung is that the outfits are skillfully brought to life by talented local artisans from Jaipur and nearby areas who traditionally lend their expertise to the art of wall painting.

Talking about the inspiration, Gaurav says that the idea came up from one of the wall paintings that he saw some time ago. It was done by local artisans. The detailing of the artwork was so intricate that he did not want to restrict that talent to wall painting. He then reached out to the artisans to work on the prints and got it all hand-painted. Each and every number in the collection stands out in terms of design and looks as the artisans poured their creativity and dedication showcasing an unwavering commitment towards their craft.

For Rung, the designer used Moda Silk soft texture fabric which is breathable making it comfortable for all the weather conditions, especially spring and summer seasons. Gaurav tells us, “A lot of artisans had lost work during the pandemic and thought they might never get work again. But when I reached out to them for Rung, it gave them hope and the best part was the happiness they experienced while working on something they could never have thought of.” The collection features interesting printed details. That aspect of the design is influenced by Gaurav’s love for nature. He derived the inspiration from flowers, petals and leaves like lotus and carnations. The idea was to create a harmonious balance where different colours work together to enhance the design while also allowing each shade to have its moment in the spotlight.

Gaurav Katta is a sustainable fashion brand dedicated to minimising the environmental footprint and promoting ethical practices. The designer prioritises the use of ecofriendly and responsibly sourced materials like organic fabrics, along with low-impact dyes. “Waste reduction is a key focus, achieved through careful pattern cutting, repurposing fabric scraps, and recycling packaging materials. We embrace a local and artisanal approach, collaborating with skilled artisans to preserve traditional craftsmanship and support local communities. We believe that fashion can be both visually stunning and environmentally responsible, contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry.” Gaurav has been passionate about making silhouettes that can be associated with royalty. “I have always derived inspiration for my designs from the rich culture and royal heritage. Rung is not an exception,” he says.

Rs 11,500 onwards.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi