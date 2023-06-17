Eeksha’s new bridal wear collection will unleash the inner goddess for your D-day

For ages, India's couture scene was steeped in traditional bridal wear. But times are shifting — new wave of Indian designers like Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Manish Malhotra and more are crafting an avant-garde take on couture. Their creativity has taken them to international runways and even adorned global celebrities. This transformation owes its gratitude to the evolving language of Indian couture, where classical embroideries and traditional crafts harmonise with modern sensibilities. On the home front, design houses like Eeksha are delving into the ever-evolving realm of bridal wear, effortlessly fusing glamour with timeless traditions.

Draped sari

Led by design maven Ashwin Agarwal, the label has introduced the Saorsa edit which draws inspiration from opulent palatial corridors, the allure of azure coasts and the essence of timeless luxury. By seamlessly blending traditional Indian textiles with contemporary silhouettes, the luxury couture label embraces the epitome of style evolution.

Bird motifs on veil

Telling us how the designing coalesce tradition with modernity, Ashwin shares, “Saorsa signifies liberation — imagine a flying bird that portrays the freedom of today’s modern girl and her wishes. We have tried to reflect this neo-age sensibility of sumptuous luxury with the bridal wear pieces. We used Japanese art motifs like binds, water waves, small village paintings, different floral motifs and more on luxe fabrics like tulle and organza. A dreamy touch is added with soft colours like monochrome ivory, ice blue champagne and old rose. The ensembles are further embellished with Indian embroideries like pearls cutdana and sequence work meshed with crystal and feathers.”

Bridal lehengas

Picture a captivating tulip drape sari gown, meticulously embellished with resham and sequin work, cascading like a radiant waterfall. Its allure transcends a typical lehenga embracing the essence of modern elegance. An old rose lehenga, breaks free from the conventional mold with an alluring backtrail and a sheer bustier. Its ethereal beauty defies the weight of tradition, capturing a voguish appeal. Moving to lehenga sets, their regal splendour is enhanced by a power shoulder jacket, adorned with shimmering fringes and delicate feathers. Such an ensemble reflects the exquisite taste of the modern-day bride who wants to keep up with chic trends.

Lehenga with jacket

Telling us how the edit is suitable to the preferences of neo-age bride, Ashwin shares, “Brides today seek experimentation, lighter fabrics for destination weddings and grandeur of traditional settings. Incorporating the same, the Saorsa edit stands out with its focus on the emotions and fierceness of the modern bride. It showcases contemporary lehengas, breezy styles and an unconventional design.” The edit has pieces suitable for a summer destination wedding as the ensembles carry a touch of whimsy and romance. Telling us about upcoming summer wedding trends, Ashwin says, “For summer destination weddings, we predict soft pastel like ivory, champagne, old rose and beige to dominate the colour palette. Mermaid cut lehenga meets gown with gilet or Bolero jacket will also be in the trousseau.”



Rs. 4,00,000 upwards.Available online and in store.

