Hyderabadi designer Archana Shah brings summer wear that captures the untamed beauty of wildflowers

Ever seen a wildflower closely? They look like emissaries of wonder and enigma as to how something so ethereally beautiful can grow without any planned intervention! As summers are here in full blossom, a mere gaze at a landscape of wildflowers presents a vivid tableau — their delicate petals dancing in the breeze, fluttered by vibrant butterflies and painting our imagination with bright ideas.

From Archana Shah's new edit

The untamed allure of wildflowers fueled the inspiration for Hyderabad-based designer Archana Shah as she sought to craft her brand new Spring Summer 23 collection, Hearts Like Wildflowers. Just like the non-confirming blooms of wildflowers that grow on their own terms, epitomising self-growth, individuality and authenticity, the new pieces in SS23 also lets one be free in their true self.

Fuschia pink kaftan

Telling us about the inspiration, Archana shares, “Wildflowers are a variety of flowers which grow freely without human intervention. I wanted to depict how they personify the spirit of today’s woman who is free in thought and not bound by rules. This is why pieces beckon a wild and liberated appeal. They are easy to carry and breathable which can be pulled off from day to night time.” The collection effortlessly capture the essence of summer having been shot in the enchanting hills of the Binsar forest reserve in Uttarakhand. Nestled within this picturesque backdrop, the ensembles radiate an ethereal allure, casting a spell of dreaminess upon all who behold them.

Collection shot at Binsar forest

Among the remarkable highlights of the collection, a natural Bemberg silk lehenga gracefully steals the spotlight, its delicate folds caressing the air with every movement. A crepe wrap dress, adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery, intertwines elegance and modernity. A jacket set accompanied by a flowing georgette cape creates a whimsical silhouette that dances with the summer breeze. An asymmetrical Habuthai Silk columbine embodies a fusion of grace and boldness. A georgette shimmer sari, adorned with beaded embroidery, ignite a fantasy with its iridescent glow.

Lehenga from the SS23 edit

Amongst more relaxed options, the dooryard kaftans and shararas offer a fuss-free escape in the summers. The pieces feature delicate floral prints and a vibrant colour scheme of fuchsia pink, lemon yellow, mustard, moss green, and more. Telling us about the making Archana shares, “ We as a design house use a lot of prints in our collection as I feel it’s a way of showing what you feel with a symphony of colours and motifs. Since the inspiration was wildflowers, we picked up colours and motifs from nature and intricate details that we see in everyday life. Colours are one of my strengths, so when it came to wildflowers, the colours came up organically without giving deliberate thought. We used a combination of embroideries like sequins, thread work, beads and pearls that have always been a part of our creative process.”

Rs. 17,500 upwards. Available online and in-store.

