Fashion brand Nouria by Dipti Advait introduces a new collection Ukiyo

It’s interesting how certain fashion brands draw ideas from different cultures and incorporate their intricacies, aesthetics, and elements into stunning designer pieces. Inspired by Japanese culture, fashion brand Nouria has introduced a new collection — Ukiyo. This concept represents the ephemeral nature of human life, highlighting the fleeting and ever-changing aspects of our existence. It is refreshing to see how the brand has encapsulated the concept into its new collection.

Dipti Advait, founder and designer of Nouria, says, “Ukiyo, in Japanese culture, refers to the concept of “the floating world.” It specifically represents the urban culture and lifestyle of the common people during the Edo period in Japan.” She further tells us that the term Ukiyo originates from Buddhist teaching, describing the transient nature of this earthly existence. Ukiyo encompasses various elements such as bustling cityscapes, pleasure quarters, kabuki theatre, ukiyo-e (woodblock prints), and literary works. It is this vibrant and distinctive culture that inspired her into creating these outfits.

Ensembles from the collection

The ensembles in Ukiyo includes easy-breezy co-ord sets, shirt dress, jumpsuits and much more. Dipti says, “The fabric used in this collection is Bamberg cotton satin which is actually our standard fabric. It has been our favoured choice due to its exceptional qualities. Bamberg cotton satin not only possesses a perfect fall but also offers a blend of comfort and luxury in its appearance.” Coming to the colour palette used in this collection, you can spot beige, blue, and black as the base hues. These colours are further adorned with bold and colourful digital prints all over. Prints have always been a unique selling proposition (USP) for Nouria. They recognise the impact and versatility of prints that give a fun makeover to the garments and help them stand out.

Dipti tells us that more than aesthetics, her goal is to serve clients with top-most quality outfits. “For us, the definition of aesthetics is more about comfort with style,” she adds. You can say that Dipti’s work is a reflection of her personal style. Telling us about the same, she says, “Being a part of this generation has made me realise that my body needs to ease up. I want to feel comfortable and equally stylish in whatever I choose to wear. Maybe it’s the result of the same philosophy that you see in my designs.” Dipti has often portrayed bold and fierce new-age women through her collections. Associating the same with Ukiyo, she says, “The idea is to make women feel empowered.

Jumpsuit

Many women grow up with insecurities that make them feel like they are not good enough. Finding comfort in the choice of outfits seems like a distant dream. However, through my collection, I wish to show that nothing is impossible for a new-age woman.” Dipti believes that women deserve to feel confident and empowered, irrespective of their body type. Through her collections, she wants to see a world where women embrace their unique qualities, celebrate their individuality, and appreciate themselves for exactly who they are.

