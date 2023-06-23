If you are a fan of The Flash, here are limited-edition timepieces from Fossil you can collect

In a captivating twist of fate, the world's fastest superhero, The Flash, will embark on an extraordinary journey that transcends time and alters the course of history in the highly anticipated Flash movie. As fans eagerly await the release of this cinematic masterpiece, another exciting development awaits them.

The renowned watchmaker has unveiled the limited-edition Flash x Fossil watch collection, celebrating the iconic DC superhero and his relentless archnemesis, Reverse Flash. The collection showcases two stunning timepieces inspired by The Flash and Reverse-Flash featuring a stainless steel case (40MM) and bracelet (20MM), exuding both style and sophistication.

The Flash watch from the collection draws inspiration from The Flash comics, capturing the essence of the Scarlet Speedster. Adorned with signature colours and The Flash's iconic lightning bolt emblem, this limited-edition timepiece truly embodies the spirit of 'The Fastest Man Alive'.

The second hand of the watch brings the legendary hero to life, with The Flash sprinting around the dial. The watch's glass-printed case back and limited-edition packaging proudly display The Flash's recognisable colours and signature lightning bolt, making it a coveted item for fans and watch enthusiasts alike.

In contrast, the Reverse-Flash Watch pays homage to the relentlessly villainous Reverse-Flash, The Flash's archnemesis who matches his extraordinary speed. This limited-edition timepiece features Reverse-Flash's signature colours and lightning bolt emblem, accompanied by a depiction of the notorious antagonist sprinting around the dial. The Reverse-Flash watch comes with limited-edition packaging and a glass-printed case back that reflects the stark contrast to The Flash's design, making it a distinctive choice for fans who embrace the darker side of this epic rivalry.

As fans eagerly await the release of the Flash movie, they can immerse themselves in the world of The Flash and his captivating adventures by acquiring these exclusive timepieces. With each watch serving as a wearable testament to their admiration for these iconic characters, fans can now express their love for The Flash and Reverse-Flash in style.