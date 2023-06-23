Jadon’s vintage saris edit Arth 2 is a memorabilia on heirlooms

Label Jadon’s founder and designer Kshipra Singh Jadon holds her ancestral legacy and memories intact by crafting heirloom pieces. The Udaipur-born designer who bears a rich princely legacy — maternal family from Rajasthan and paternal from Madhya Pradesh — reimagines the whimsical montage of stories of kings, queens, palaces, forts, kingdoms and magic told to her by her mother, grandmother and maternal grandmothers on opulent ensembles meshed with zardosi, pitta and nakshi that revive the old world charm.

From Arth 2

This time, the designer has dropped a new collection titled Arth 2 featuring six exquisite saris crafted with a pure blend of tissues, mulberry silk, satin, silk chiffon, katan silk and chanderi. They are adorned with a 400-year-old embroidery craft of Udaipaur called Danka and paired with 3D embellished blouses. Her creations are not mere sartorial pieces but reveal her stream of consciousness where she weighs on self-discovery, tracing her roots and using cloth as a piece of documentation.

3-D embroidery on silks

Telling us about the theme of Arth 2, Kshipra shares, “While my previous drops were centred around discovering my roots and identity, with Arth 2, I am exploring my past relationships and the cherished memories that I have shared with people. My creative process is intuitive, driven by my instincts which is why each sari reflects a specific memory. For example, Stars in the Sky shows a cherished memory I shared with someone. The beading pattern and spray elements incorporated into the design remind me of that moment.”

Sheer sari

The surreal collection was captured through the lens of the contrasting locales of Indore and Mumbai, the two cities where she often travels for work and life. She handpicked aged bungalows as the backdrop that emanated vintage aura housing table lamps, wall mirrors and hand-written letters.

Embellished saris

Telling us how each small detail holds a meaningful significance, she tells us, “While I prefer not to disclose all the micro details as it is a deeply personal concept, the gestures, expressions, body language, colours, and elements used for the pieces are intended to evoke a particular mood and to recreate cherished memories. It is this heartfelt dedication that makes the final creation more personal and special.”

Rs. 39,500 upwards. Available online.

