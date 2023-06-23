Mannat Gupta's collection, Morph, reinvents style

Renowned pret couturier Mannat Gupta’s latest collection Morph deals with the idea of metamorphosis – the destruction of one's physical attributes and reincarnation in the most ostentatious manner. The steps of building, tearing down, and evolving into a higher self or form of design are all explored in Morph which offers intriguing colour combinations, surface decoration, fabric manipulation, and shining embellishments. The outcome has been so brilliant that she is planning to come up with a second part soon.

“The idea behind releasing a second part is to evaluate and understand the perception of evolution in life and acceptance of changes in its natural form; embracing the natural phenomena of life and transcending death. We have incorporated contrasting hues, for instance, beige, purple, forest green, bright orange, black, and white are some of the shades that are prominent in this new collection. We played with plain and 3D geometric weaving, surface techniques where fabric ropes are constructed and moulded into various curves and closed shapes, exaggerated silhouettes, and forms that amplify life and beyond,” says Mannat.

In line with Morph, how much has the label Mannat Gupta metamorphosised over the years?

We have evolved ingeniously over the years. This upcoming collection is one perfect example of evolving with time. In the collection, we created multiple ensembles, in which, three pieces are purely conceptual. We have explored various silhouettes, fabric manipulations, hand-embroideries, and fabrics. However, the pieces have more structure, are magnified, and are carefully handcrafted.

We have been fascinated by the technique of weaving and the different ways we can play around with it.

What inspires you as a designer?

Experiences and emotions. I hope to stick to my forte of working with pleats and drapes. However, I always try to come up with unconventional ways of creating those and mixing other elements at the same time to create a unique design. I also love experimenting with different weights and textures of fabrics to create more depth in the pieces I design.

In terms of ritzy Western silhouettes, what are the trends this year?

Lavender and lilac hues are set to remain big right through fall and winter. See-through or semi-sheer party dresses are some special occasion pieces and it seems that purple tones across the spectrum are here to stay. Another trend extending its lifecycle from last year is tassel detailing. Bomber jackets will be one of the biggest outerwear trends besides silk and satin-style sweatshirts, easy to tuck into jeans or midi skirts. In dresses, fit and flare A-line silhouette or slip dresses for thigh-gazing styles, a fitted bodice or corset style top teamed with fuller, statement skirts will do rounds.

Which Bollywood celebrity do you like for her fashion sense and why?

Priyanka Chopra -- she does not have a definite style and always loves experimenting and exploring different shapes and silhouettes, colours, and styles, which makes her stand out more. She not only experiments with the clothes she wears but also her complete look – hair, makeup, and accessories. Embracing femineity and nailing it is her forte.

