Mindful label Primal Gray rolls out, Out of Office, a summer edit reflecting our desire to escape

Primal Gray, a conscious brand, is foraying into the Indian clothing market with ethically transparent garments for environmentally conscious individuals. The brand, which offers careful everyday staples, has launched its new collection, Out of Office, that draws inspiration from the summer months. The collection depicts a desire to escape, a joyful calmness of sun-bleached pinks and blues, designed for the urban nomad in all of us. Yuv Bharat Ram, founder and creative director of the brand tells us more about the ethically transparent everyday wear they have recently introduced for both men and women.

What inspired you to create the Out of Office collection?

Our SS23 collection is inspired by beautiful summer days and extended evenings. For the urban nomad

in all of us, I wanted to design lighter and more relaxed, clean silhouettes that can transition from work

to leisure in an instant.



Can you describe the colour palette and fabric choices used in the collection?

A refined palette of neutral colours inspired by North African desert countries like Morocco and Egypt

captures our relaxed and comfortable vibe. Core colours such as Dusky Pink, Ice Blue, Light Gray and White are accentuated with neutral tones like Army Green, Dusky Brown and Sea Blue. This season we are introducing more summer-friendly fabrics such as Certified Organic Linen and Cotton Modal blends, the clothing is lighter and softer on the skin. Making it more breathable and bearable for the Indian Summer. We also use certified OEKO Tex and Fair-trade Cotton Twills and Organic Terry Cottons in the collection to create the perfect blend of summer fabrics for the season.

How many pieces does the collection boast?

The collection has 42 pieces evenly split between men’s and women’s wear. Working with linear structures and detailed tailoring. The silhouettes themselves draw from Japanese traditional kimonos and South Korean boy bands. The usage of kimono-esque sleeves allows for better air circulation keeping the wearer cool. With a fair mix of silhouettes that are light and flowy, using airy and sheer fabrics designed for the long spring days and warm summer nights ahead. Some styles are more fitted and sculpted with cut-outs that flatter.

INR 1,500 onwards. Available online.