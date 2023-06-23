Pink Fort's edits have vivid polkas and stripes

Casual chic fusion label Pink Fort’s latest edits called Pop of Polka and Summer Stripes define the coolness this summer with some very simple silhouettes in comfortable fabrics and vivid tones full of elegant stripes and retro polka dots. We speak to head of styling FS Life, Latika Kapoor to know more.

Tell us about the new collection in detail.

Polkas and stripes, as concepts, have become a signature for our brand and this summer, we played them up with brighter colours, bolder prints, and modern cuts in our edits Pop of Polka and Summer Stripes.

Pink Fort's new edit

In both these collections, we have incorporated more global concepts in our range with more modern silhouettes flaunting interesting details like pleats, collars, and flairs among others in breathable cotton and cotton poplin fabrics. The prints are unique, and we have added more dimension to our stripes and polkas, using them in different shapes and sizes.

The idea was to bring in a modern and fresh feel to our signature styles and designs while offering more versatile options for regular work days, vacations and evening get-togethers.

What are the free and easy casual styles trending this summer?

Any style in cottons and linens is a top pick this season be it midi-maxi dresses or relaxed kurta sets. People are now more open to more modern and experimental prints and there’s a shift from pastel to deeper colours as the summer progresses.

Pink Fort's new edit

Casual summer wardrobe essentials?

Our top 5 summer wardrobe must-haves include summer whites, standout prints and Indian designs like halter neck kurtas, ethnic dresses, and kurta sets with relaxed modern silhouettes, co-ords, functional dresses, and summer tops.

What are your upcoming collections?

There are many new exciting collections that will be dropping in the coming months. We will be bringing in more concepts like tie-dye and indigo which explore Indian crafts and give it a modern twist. There’s also a whole range of exciting festive wear which will include bandhani, foil, chanderi silks in a range of traditional as well as new and exciting silhouettes.

We are working with Indian weaves, natural fabrics and organic dyes for most of our collections. Our aim is to keep increasing the number of collections and products within this sustainable ambit.

The price starts at Rs 2,000. On pinkfort.co