This brand new jewellery line from C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers features bijouterie in sterling silver and gemstones

C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has a special place in the hearts of their customers for the past 150 years. The modest venture that began in 1869 is now a flourishing, enviable business that has grown over 15 decades. Now a household name in the region, with a slew of devoted customers who rely on them for their uncompromised quality, magnificent range and superior workmanship, C Krishniah Chetty Group just launched crash.club, a brand-new collection from the world of fast-fashion silver jewellery, designed specifically to meet the discerning tastes of Gen Z. We catch up with Chaitanya V Cotha, executive director, C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers, to find out more…

What is the inspiration behind the collection?

The name crash.club reflects the adventurous spirit of Gen Z. This generation loves crashing parties, events and exploring new experiences. By combining the concept of crashing with the idea of a club, we aim to create a community where everyone can unite and stand out.

What can customers expect to find in the crash.club collection?

Our collection offers a wide range of jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, pendants and chains. Each piece is meticulously crafted using sterling silver and features genuine gemstones such as amethysts, rubellites, lapis lazuli, sapphires and rubies.

Can customers customise their jewellery according to their preferences?

While customization options are currently in the works, our existing collection provides a diverse range of styles. We have spent close to a year curating our selection to ensure high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. Customers will notice the superior quality of our products compared to others in the market.

Who is the target audience for the collection?

The collection caters to individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 who are passionate, individualistic and seek to stand out. The edit is also committed to giving back. We have adopted a rhinoceros in Africa as part of our dedication to environmental conservation. By repopulating this endangered species, we aim to restore their vital impact on the global ecology. A percentage of the profits from crash.clubc will be allocated towards adopting and supporting more rhinoceroses.

What is the price range for the edit?

Our jewellery pieces are designed to be affordable, with prices starting around INR 650 to INR 700. We believe that by providing fashion-forward options at reasonable prices, we can make our collection accessible to a wider audience.

Where can customers find the crash.club collection?

Currently, the crash.club collection is exclusively available online through our website, crash.club. This approach caters to the tech-savvy nature of Gen Z and ensures a seamless shopping experience.

INR 650 onwards. Available online.



