Monrow launches new Office Luxury Collection of shoes  

Whether it’s a nervous foot tap or a happy heel dance, having a good pair of office footwear is a must-have in the shoe collection of every independent working millennial. The recently launched Monrow’s Office Luxury collection oozes style, trend, and comfort. Made especially for working women who have to put their best foot forward for long work hours, the collection is a range of heels with closed and peep-toe designs and flats, designed keeping in mind detail, fashion, and comfort.

Monrow’s Office Luxury Collection has played with colours, style, and minimalism in its new range aiming to make you look your best. Veena Ashiya, founder of Monrow Shoes mentions, “ The brand's USP, Fashion + Comfort, has been maintained in this office wear line with trendy colours and styles as well as great comfort thanks to the extra six mm cushioning, flexibility, light-weight, and anti-slip."

The range plays with solid and pastel colours like bold blacks, greys, and blues; and softer hues like pink and beige. Metallics also find a place in this collection. A variety of heels including kitten heels, blocks, wedges, and flats will blow your mind. The range can be paired confidently with both ethnic and Western wear. They exude style, aesthetics, and personality in their designs keeping it mildly classic or loud and quirky.

Ashiya recalls the comfort vacuum she faced in the market. “I’ve always enjoyed dressing up since I'm a fashionista at heart. When I first arrived in New York and began working with Versace and Tommy Hilfiger, I realised that the heels I liked to wear were not comfortable. This paved the way for me to pursue my dream of starting my own fashion business and so Monrow Shoes was born.”

This home-grown brand takes care of comfort in every step for modern women. Ashiya further comments on her latest collection, “I've always wanted to curate an office luxury collection for both Gen Z and Millennials. Hence, I came up with my team to create an extremely comfortable Office Luxury collection for modern women who love fashion but can't compromise on comfort, especially in workplace."

Monrow Shoes are available on their website and online shopping platforms.

Price range: Rs 2000 onwards