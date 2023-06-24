Saundh India launches its first store in Chennai with a new vibrant Spring Summer 2023 Collection

After 26 retail stores across 19 cities, Saundh opened its first store in Chennai. Located at Express Avenue Mall, this ethos of this label is to blend indigenous crafts of India with contemporary designs for luxury everyday wear.

Saundh’s aim is to breathe in the beauty of ancient traditions yet constantly evolve and capture the sensibilities of a global audience. Their collections go beyond seasons and bring out the beauty of modern heritage. They are rooted, evocative and are a feeling of luxury that enthrals the senses. The unique and versatile silhouettes fit every occasion and event.

While speaking about the new store launch, Sarabjeet Saluja, Founder & CEO, Saundh said “Chennai has always been a pool of rich traditions. It’s one of the first few places to organize retail and it is known for it’s most ancient practices of weaving and textiles, the city has a rooted yet global appeal and that philosophy connects with Saundh. Our latest spring summer 2023 collection which featuring larger-than-life prints and breezy silhouettes will mainly be spotlighted at Saundh Chennai.”

She continues, “Seeking inspiration from the roots and translating it to a global scenario is what we take from the city. Chennai has been a long-term plan, and we are more than excited to have our first store launch here!”