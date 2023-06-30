Charu and Vasundhara’s latest collection is inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s work

Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh has left a remarkable legacy in the field of art. His moderately abstract landscape painting — The Starry Night — featuring swirling patterns in deep blue shades still inspires individuals from various creative fields. Now, imagine a similar idea coming alive through stylish ensembles. Kolkata-based fashion brand Charu and Vasundhara has introduced a new collection — Astrea. The inspiration for the same stemmed from a visit to an immersive experience in London. The holographic representation of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night left the designer duo (motherdaughter) mesmerised.

The brand is known for creating Indo-wester n outfits featuring elaborate hand embroidery. Their design vocabulary combines intricate beadwork and embellishments with novel draping techniques and silhouettes.

Siona scallop embroidered cape fi sh cut lehenga set

Charu Kotia tells us, “For Astrea, we wanted to create designs that showcase our own perspective on The Starry Night. Incorporating this idea into our established design language, we used pearls and stones to craft luxurious garments with a touch of old-school fashion.” Through the collection, they captured the essence of the visceral encounter in London and translated it into wearable art. With Astrea, the duo wishes to evoke a sense of wonder and transport their customers to a realm of art, fashion, and personal experiences. Astrea represents a diverse fusion of fabrics and embellishments, resulting in breathtaking designs.

“For fabrics, we used organza, super fine net and taffeta. Complementing the colour theme of The Starry Night, we tried incorporating aqua blue, salmon pink, electric blue, ivory, and navy hues in the collection,” adds Charu. The hand-embroidered pearls and stones symbolise stars and constellations, creating a celestial allure. The combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics results in a collection that is both timeless and fashion-forward. The ensembles are adorned with chid, katakana, pearls, and rhinestones. Astrea consists of gorgeous lehengas, ponchos, capes and jackets, one-shoulder outfits, pre-draped saris, and formal menswear. According to Charu, Astrea brings a fresh perspective to traditional designs by introducing contemporary elements into ethnic wear. It celebrates the beauty of ethnic wear by staying rooted in the inspiration of Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece.

Sandey embroidered straight kurta set

When asked about how they navigate the dynamics of being both family members and co-founders, Vasundhara says, “As a mother-daughter duo, working together on a designer label, our relationship has a profound impact. This has more benefits than drawbacks. To begin with, our shared vision and mutual understanding can help us voice our opinions openly without thinking about how they would be interpreted.” However, she says that it’s equally important to acknowledge the creative differences in ideas that are inevitable, even in the closest of relationships. Whenever there’s a conflict of ideas, they approach the situation with open-mindedness and respect to take constructive decisions.

Sumlina leaf patteern cape & palazzo set

Talking about the participation of local artisans in creating Astrea, Vasundhara says, “We have our own skilled artisans dedicated to hand embellishment. By showcasing the talents of our local craftsmen, we aim to not only highlight their skills but also support the preservation of traditional craftsmanship.” Perfect for cocktail parties, daytime weddings, engagements, and housewarming parties, Astrea offers a royal and luxurious look with contemporary handwork and modern mixed designs. “When wearing these garments, we hope our patrons feel like they are adorned with the beauty and magic of a starry night, exuding sophistication and opulence,” Vasundhara adds.

Rs 37,000 onwards.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi