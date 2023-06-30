Sawan Gandhi’s new edit is for the modern man

Modern-day men are an aware tribe when it comes to fashion, looking for classic, comfortable, bold yet chic silhouettes. Couturier Sawan Gandhi’s latest edit Encore caters exactly to those uber-stylish men.

“Encore revisits classic and timeless menswear with a contemporary twist,” says Sawan. The collection reinterprets the brand’s signature styles, playing around with textures of fabric, innovative techniques, and captivating metallic embellishments. The silhouettes, include kurtas, sherwanis, bandhgalas, and Nehru jackets, with a modern twist that resonates seamlessly with the discerning millennials and Gen Z. “With its inherent simplicity, the collection celebrates the versatility and enduring charm of classic dressing for every occasion,” adds Gandhi.

Each outfit from the collection is a testament to flawless craftsmanship, with meticulous attention to detail evident in every stitch and finish. The colourful range is built around a diverse array of luxurious fabrics, which include gorgeous velvets, georgettes, pure silks, and handloom ghicha silks. Together, these fabrics create a rich tapestry of textures, offering a delightful sensory experience for those choosing to wear ensembles from Encore. The theme of the edit embodies understated opulence and a meticulous focus on fine fabrics, tonal embroidery, impeccable tailoring and prevalent use of all-over geometric patter ns, such as rhombus, chevrons, and linear embroidery with metallic beads.

A piece from the Encore edit

The Encore collection breathes new life into the timeless allure of traditional Indian kurtas and sherwanis. Meticulously crafted, these garments blend the rich heritage of Indian attire with modern sensibilities. Skilful use of textures and innovative techniques perfectly blends tradition and modernity. Crafted for any traditional occasion, the pieces from the collection can be a great buy.

Rs 56,000 onwards.

On sawangandhi.com