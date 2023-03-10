Designer Anugrah Chandra launches his new collection Coalescenceat LFW

Budding designer Anugrah Chandra wanted to make sure that the connection between the inspiration and the story behind his collection Coalescence was evident in the final product by uniquely incorporating the details and techniques. The GenNext winner talks with us about the same and his label KoAi.

Being a self-trained designer was it difficult or easy for you?

Initially, it was difficult since I was completely new to this environment. However, my interest in fashion and quest for knowledge helped me train myself and grow. The technicality behind the construction of a garment is one of the biggest challenges that I face, but I am learning each day.

Tell us about Coalescence in detail?

This is KoAi’s Resort 2023 collection. Coalescence means the joining or merging of elements to form one whole and it is inspired by Coppice, which means trees that are periodically cut to ground level in order to stimulate growth. As a part of the collection, unique prints have been designed by visualising coppice and integrating our classic printing floral motifs derived from dabu, shibori and botanical printing.

The colours comprise pastel shades of red, green, brown, and blue. The techniques used to add texture to our digitally printed fabrics include applique work, hand embroidery, weaving, smocking, pleating, and micro pleating. Silhouettes created from these printed textured fabrics are an amalgamation of drapes and patterns. The fabrics used are heavy cotton silk, mushroom twill, poplin cotton and chiffon.

How do you work towards green fashion?

KoAi follows a zero-wastage policy. We use cuttings to patch the inside of garments, which gives it a better finish and hanger appeal. We use leftover fabric to create dog coats for our furry little friends, to cope with Delhi’s unforgiving winters.

Anugrah Chandra

Your fashion philosophy?

Creating aesthetic ready-to-wear garments that reflect the stories of inspiration, keeping in mind sustainability and the environment.

Your upcoming collection?

The collection comprises carefully highlighted digitally printed fabric with bead and glass handwork, also uniquely incorporating pleats, gathers and stripes to create ready-to-wear ensembles.

What inspires you as a designer?

The tangible and intangible aspects of our environment constantly inspire me besides the flora and fauna, food, architecture, art, and music.

Who among the Bollywood brigade do you want to dress up?

I would love to dress up Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, simply because they are stunning.

Indian wardrobe essentials?

A basic versatile shirt, a fun pair of jeans or shorts that can be paired with either heels or sneakers, flared pants, or a midi skirt for additional comfort.