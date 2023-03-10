Designer Hiral Jajal unveils HIRO's Dystopian Bride edit at LFW

When it comes to anything related to design originality is something Hiral Jajal has always strived for. GenNext winner Jajal’s label Hiro always offers something that you probably have not seen before. And their GenNext winning collection Dystopian Bride unveiled at LFW is no exception either. Jajal speaks at length about the same.

Take us through Dystopian Bride?

The edit draws inspiration from a post-apocalyptic world where numerous wars, chemical explosions and drastic climate changes have made survival a fight. Love will not come easy and in such a scenario our bride rises. She wears the toxicity this world has to offer like armour and marches forward for her love of humankind.

Our uncommon and edgy silhouettes come after a lot of research and development. We have incorporated techniques like ruching, and smocking as well as a lot of trial and error with distressing denim. We created our own techniques and also experimented with a lot of dyeing techniques like tie-dye and stone washing.

In which ways do you stand out?

The out-of-the-box silhouettes which we are able to achieve after exploring various surface manipulation techniques and patterns, give the wearer certain confidence without compromising on their comfort. We also customise to every body type.

What's your fashion philosophy?

My clothes are my way of communicating with the world and whoever wears them, I want them to feel confident without having to compromise on personal comfort.

Hiral Jajal

Your upcoming collection?

Denim has been an integral part of the brand as our HIRO denims have started to become the brand identity. So, we decided to do a collection incorporating denim with our exceptional oversized silhouettes which we believe will eventually place us on the international fashion map.

What or who inspires you the most as a designer?

Movies play a key role in giving me inspiration. When I see the characters, I can connect with them and form a storyline in my mind and derive my inspiration.

Summer fashion trends for this year?

2023 will see purposeful mismatching being the core trend. People are more open to wearing bright colours and that’s making a comeback. In the past, summer styles would include showing skin and florals but this time it’s all about heavy yet breathable silhouettes and light layering.