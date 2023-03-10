Dip in the festive hues of Holi with homegrown label Suta’s Gulaal collection

Be ready to make a splash with the colours of Holi as Mumbai-based homegrown label Suta has dropped its brand new collection titled Gulaal. The limited 13-saris edit is a celebration of spring’s most exuberant festival with pieces dipped in mood-uplifting hues. We speak to sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas about how Holi inspired their mood board. “Holi is a celebration of abundance and new beginnings. We love how this festival transcends age, gender or even geographic boundaries, to unite everyone under the common canopy of joy and colour. That’s also the reason for the name of this collection,” Taniya tells us. Matching with the name Gulaal (meaning bright coloured powder), the saris in the edit come in a vibrant colour palette of purple, baby pink, sky blue, brunette brown, canary yellow and more. The sister duo have also revived the centuries-old tie and dye technique of shibori by infusing it with floral patterns on saris.

Sari from Gulaal

Feminine tones

The usage of lighter and softer fabrics like mul and modal has made the striking pieces more skin-friendly, sustainable, and breathable. Sujata tells us about the design process, “Using modal, a bio-based fabric, brings out the true vibrancy of the colours we’ve used. On the other hand, mul is light, incredibly soft and wearable, especially in warmer weather conditions. The sari patterns are predominantly floralt h e m e d , wh i ch makes them perfect to wear from spring to summer. Some of the saris are also embellished with chumkis (sequins) for those looking for a bit of pizzazz and flair. We’ve paired them with statement blouses, in a variety of styles and colours, to suit the sensibilities of our wearers.”

Splash of colours

Bright as a sunshine

Since its inception in 2016, Suta has emerged as a label rooted in Indian tradition and ancestral weaving techniques. Given Gulaal is deeply rooted in festive feeling, we asked the sisters about their cherishable memory of celebrating Holi. “Last year, we began with the ritual of oiling each other’s hair — a tradition often overlooked. We played Holi with dry organic colours to our hearts’ content and even saved water while having fun. Rewarding ourselves, we opted for homecooked meal and cold-pressed juices. It was a truly beautiful and meaningful celebration,” the sisters tell us. `3,000 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada